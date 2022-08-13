Back to School: Montgomery County holds supply drive in Dayton

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative and the Office of Reentry held a back to school supply drive Friday at the Job Center on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to a news release.

About 200 children were pre-registered for the drive-thru event and received backpacks filled with school supplies.

“It’s more than a backpack and supplies,” said Michael Newsom, Director of the Fatherhood Initiative. “This gives these students the confidence they need to start the school year on the right page.”

Parents also received guides on how to help their children excel in the classroom, along with health care and employment information, the county said.

“Parent involvement plays a significant role in a child’s academic performance,” said Debbie Lieberman, Montgomery County Commissioner. “We are fortunate to have our Fatherhood Initiative and the Office of Reentry to support parents and help strengthen the relationships they have with their children.”

