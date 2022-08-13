Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Troy Messenger
BHS extends invitation to ‘Come Home It’s Suppertime’
When COVID-19 rocked the world in 2020, the Brundidge Historical Society was fortunate that its 14th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival was an event of the last weekend in January. Once again, the annual storytelling festival was a success with nationally acclaimed storytellers headlining the event. However, the unprecedented pandemic...
Troy Messenger
TRMC Earns CMS 4-Star Rating
Troy Regional Medical Center recently earned a four-star Quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of the CMS’s 2022 Five-Star Quality Rating System. The 2022 CMS star ratings were based on hospital performance in five (5) areas – mortality, patient experience, readmission, safety, and timely and effective care. The overall star rating shows how well a hospital performed on a specific set of quality measures as compared to other hospitals in the United States. There were 4,500 hospitals included in the data.
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Troy Messenger
China Grove steeped in pioneer history
If history repeats itself, then all roads to China Grove will be well-traveled on Sunday as those with family connections to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery make their way home. The annual China Grove Homecoming is traditionally held on the third Sunday in August, too hot or not,” said Marsha Boutwell,...
Troy Messenger
Family histories a hallmark of China Grove
China Grove in Northwestern Pike County is steeped in history. The sleepy hamlet can boast of prosperous Southern planters, a state legislator, soldiers who fought in the Creek Indian War of 1836, physicians and a store kept by Andrew Love, the son of Ann Love who used a whip to urge drunkards lying around the square in Troy to go to church.
wdhn.com
U.S. Congressman steps in to help former military major fight for justice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the past seven years, Clarence Anderson III, an Ozark native and former Air Force Major, has been fighting to clear his name after he says he was wrongfully accused of sexual assault by his ex -wife. Anderson and his wife had been married for...
Alabama Republicans address adoption costs, parental control ahead of legislative session, election
Alabama’s GOP State Executive Committee gathered in Montgomery for its yearly summer meeting, addressing hot button issues like adoption, Roe v. Wade, parental rights and single-party support. Attendees also included Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt. “We need you now more than ever, because...
A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
Troy Messenger
Julia Brooks earns preseason All-Sun Belt
Troy junior middle hitter Julia Brooks was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team on Tuesday, the league announced. Brooks earned All-Sun Belt first-team honors in 2021 but this is the first time she has earned preseason honors going into a season. In 2021, Brooks was the only player in the Sun Belt to rank in the Top 10 in four statistical categories. She finished the season with 353 kills and 27 solo blocks.
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday
The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child
A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
Friends continue to seek justice following death of Alabama woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to pay for what he did to her […]
wtvy.com
Dothan Wolves ready for Friday Night Football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just 4 days away from the first Friday night of high school football. A lot of energy coming out of the Circle City with Dothan High gearing up for week 0. The Dothan Wolves taking on the Carroll Eagles in Jed Kennedy’s first game at the...
aldailynews.com
With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates
The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
elmoreautauganews.com
First Phase of The Mill Apartments in Prattville Nearing Completion
“The Mill” is the new luxury apartment buildings currently under reconstruction in Downtown Prattville located in the Historic Daniel Pratt Gin Shop factory building. Construction is moving along quickly and the first building that will be available for move-ins will be Building D. Move-ins are projected to begin in...
