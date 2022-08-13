The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO