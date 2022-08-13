Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
BHS extends invitation to ‘Come Home It’s Suppertime’
When COVID-19 rocked the world in 2020, the Brundidge Historical Society was fortunate that its 14th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival was an event of the last weekend in January. Once again, the annual storytelling festival was a success with nationally acclaimed storytellers headlining the event. However, the unprecedented pandemic...
wtvy.com
Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you visit any Wiregrass farmers market, you’re greeted with a smile from familiar faces in your community. Whether it’s the comradery amongst vendors, or the support from returning customers, serving the community is what makes those at the Enterprise Farmers Market “Proud To Be A Farmer.”
wtvy.com
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
Enterprise Football “new cat in town”
Enterprise Football season preview 2022 COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In his 23rd season, Ben Blackmon is no stranger to the area, coaching at Greenville from 2007-2010 just a quarter over an hour up the street, so he knows that this is a renovation, not a Bob the Builder job. “I think it’s building on […]
Troy Messenger
Family histories a hallmark of China Grove
China Grove in Northwestern Pike County is steeped in history. The sleepy hamlet can boast of prosperous Southern planters, a state legislator, soldiers who fought in the Creek Indian War of 1836, physicians and a store kept by Andrew Love, the son of Ann Love who used a whip to urge drunkards lying around the square in Troy to go to church.
wtvy.com
Search canceled for suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
Troy Messenger
Troy Post Office paraticipaes in nationwide rollout
On Monday, The U.S. Postal Service launched USPS Connect —a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for —an...
Troy Messenger
China Grove steeped in pioneer history
If history repeats itself, then all roads to China Grove will be well-traveled on Sunday as those with family connections to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery make their way home. The annual China Grove Homecoming is traditionally held on the third Sunday in August, too hot or not,” said Marsha Boutwell,...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
wtvy.com
Henry County probate and commission offices to move buildings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For years the Henry County Courthouse has been overcrowded. Now, two main offices are in the process of moving to improve day-to-day operations. Commission and probate business will soon take place right across the street from the courthouse in the building previously known as a shell oil company.
Troy Messenger
Goshen opens 2022 season at home against Daleville
The Goshen Eagles will open the 2022 football season this Friday, Aug. 19, at home against Class 3A’s Daleville Warhawks. Goshen and Daleville come into 2022 with very similar teams. Goshen has gone 1-18 in the past two seasons, while Daleville has gone 1-19 in the past two seasons. These past two seasons are outliers, however, with both Daleville and Goshen being consistent playoff teams in the decade prior to 2020. Both teams also boasted extremely young players in 2021 that are now battle tested.
wdhn.com
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
wdhn.com
Student enrollment up for the 2022-23 school year in Coffee Co. School District
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County School Superintendent, Kelly Cobb, along with her administrative staff says. early indications for the new school year point to a “large” overall student increase. At the end of last May, there was a “total” of around 26 hundred pre-k through 12th graders...
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
