The Goshen Eagles will open the 2022 football season this Friday, Aug. 19, at home against Class 3A’s Daleville Warhawks. Goshen and Daleville come into 2022 with very similar teams. Goshen has gone 1-18 in the past two seasons, while Daleville has gone 1-19 in the past two seasons. These past two seasons are outliers, however, with both Daleville and Goshen being consistent playoff teams in the decade prior to 2020. Both teams also boasted extremely young players in 2021 that are now battle tested.

GOSHEN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO