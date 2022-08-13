Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arizona, including the following county, Yuma. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Gila River and Fortuna Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fortuna Foothills and Ligurta. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 308 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Camp Creek to New River, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsdale, Round Valley, New River, Sycamore Creek, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Rio Verde, Horseshoe Reservoir, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 224 and 241. AZ Route 87 near mile marker 213. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0