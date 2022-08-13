ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Powell Reveals Biggest Regret With Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
 4 days ago

Norman Powell has a lot left to show on the LA Clippers.

Norman Powell joined the Clippers with much anticipation last season, but he was only ultimately able to play five regular-season games with the team. Due to that, he has a ton of regret about what he was able to show with the team.

In an exclusive interview with 213 Hoops' David Yapkowitz , Powell revealed how much more he has left to show with the Clippers.

“It’s kind of a tough hill to climb on, only playing for three games and then coming back for the playoffs, it’s tough," Powell said. "I really didn’t get a full chance to show what I bring to the table, just a little bit of a spark there. I think I fit into this team real well. My game is versatile, it doesn’t matter what role you put me in. Some nights I’ll be the guy to go score. . .put me in there and I’ll be your go-to guy, your 3&D guy, a guy you need to attack the rim and create something off the dribble, my game fits really well when they need a bucket outside of PG and Kawhi.”

Powell showed great promise in the five regular-season games with the LA Clippers, looking like he would clearly be the third-best player behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In five games, Powell averaged 21.4 points on 51/54/86 shooting. The gap between the games though was very rough for Powell though, spanning roughly two months. Hopefully, if health provides, Powell could be that third-best player for the LA Clippers next season.

