southfloridareporter.com
Monday Begins With Sun, Then Showers And Storms Arrive Around Florida
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area — but some western suburbs could top out in the mid-90s.
southfloridareporter.com
Diagnosis For 8.16.22: Checking The Pulse Of Florida Health Care News And Policy
Medicaid expansion, which has long been a no-go in Florida and as well as other states controlled by Republicans, is starting to get a renewed look in other states that have been holdouts. Axios Atlanta reported Monday that some Georgia Republicans have “quietly changed” their minds about Medicaid expansion for...
