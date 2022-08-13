ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Vendors run low on inventory at Scandinavian Festival

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — After a few years of lowered attendance due to the pandemic, wildfires, and summer heat, the Scandinavian Festival held its largest crowd in nearly three years. With an expectation of around 80,000 people, event organizers were blown away when that bar was met by the third day, as roughly 85,000 people had come through by Saturday night.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Lane County to auction off LTD buses, equipment and other vehicles

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a vehicle auction open to the public to sell county surplus vehicles and equipment. According to the county, each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. The open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction will be held Thursday, August...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Alek Skarlatos begins 'On Duty with Alek' campaign tour in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1,000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day - Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Windigo Fire now 78% contained

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Benton County Sheriff's Office holds annual school supply drive

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring their 13th annual Back to School Supply Drive and invites the community to donate supplies for students at five rural schools. The drive is going on now through September 5th. The sheriff's office says backpacks have historically been...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police: Fatal crash closed W. 11th Saturday night for several hours

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a fatal Saturday night crash closed W. 11th between Green Hill and Terry in both directions for several hours. At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased on scene.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Local radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer

EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Corvallis Knights defeat Bellingham in WCL championship game

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Knights' historic run became even more impressive Monday night when the Knights, with more than 2,000 fans on hand, captured their sixth straight West Coast League championship with a 5-0 victory over the visiting Bellingham Bells. The Knights’ championship is also their ninth overall,...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Defense shines in first scrimmage of Beavers fall camp

CORVALLIS, Ore. — We are now two weeks into fall camp and Saturday was the first time the media got to see the Beavers scrimmage since the Spring Game. It was the defense that shined Saturday, not allowing the offense to score a single touchdown the entire scrimmage. "You'd...
CORVALLIS, OR

