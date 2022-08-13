ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

Comments / 1

Related
5 On Your Side

FEMA flood recovery assistance continues in many forms

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway. FEMA is operating a disaster recovery center at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. It will be open through Friday of this week, providing one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webster Groves, MO
Business
Webster Groves, MO
Real Estate
City
Webster Groves, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Webster Groves, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Flood Plain#Water Damage#Linus Realestate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Real Estate
5 On Your Side

Wildhorse Village gets OK for lakefront residential developments with houses, condos, townhomes and apartments

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A number of residential developments are moving ahead inside a $500 million mixed-use development in Chesterfield. Wildhorse Village will be an 80-acre walkable community centered around a 15-acre lake at the intersection of Wild Horse Creek Road and Chesterfield Parkway. St. Louis-based CRG, the development arm of Chicago-based Clayco, described its development as a new “dynamic urban center” with housing ranging from apartments to single-family houses and nearly 1 million square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, all with lakefront access. The waterfront, open to the public, will be lined with trails, a plaza, boardwalk, amphitheater, boathouse and public art.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Foss Swim School adding 2 St. Louis-area locations, closing 1 due to flooding

ST. LOUIS — Foss Swim School, a Minnesota-based swim school operator, plans to add two St. Louis-area locations, after shuttering a third due to recent flooding. Foss said it was forced to permanently close its Little Fishes Swim School location in Brentwood, which "was damaged beyond repair" by flooding that hit the St. Louis area July 26, according to a Facebook post. Families enrolled at Little Fishes Brentwood were given credit to transfer to any Foss location, officials said this week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning

An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
LEADWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy