Read full article on original website
Related
FEMA flood recovery assistance continues in many forms
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway. FEMA is operating a disaster recovery center at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. It will be open through Friday of this week, providing one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.
'We're all in need': FEMA opens Hazelwood disaster relief center to aid flood victims
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — It's been three weeks since Maurice Jones' Hazelwood apartment complex got hit with flash flooding, but the damage looks like it happened yesterday. "The water came all the way on the other side where the parking lot is, where I park and my car got totaled over there, so it's devastating," Jones said.
Recovery center opening in Hazelwood for flood victims
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — FEMA will open a disaster recovery center in Hazelwood this week for one-on-one assistance. The center will open up on Monday, and will be open for five days to help those still recovering from the July flooding. The center is at the Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969...
'We finally have the funding': Federal investments aim to fix Metro East floods
ST. LOUIS — When the doors open at Community Lifeline's storage garage, there are stacks of donated drywall. The shipment from Lowe's is destined to rebuild hundreds of Metro East homes damaged by flash flooding. "The last few weeks have been very busy, and even sometimes overwhelming," Community Lifeline...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
'The purpose of humanity is to help others': Disaster response team helps flood victims in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Residents are still trying to clean up their homes after the historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis area. Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization that responds to disasters, is working to help those affected by flooding in St. Louis. They’ve been here since Aug. 1...
Collinsville residents under boil order after massive water main break
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Residents in Collinsville are being asked to boil their water after a massive water main break Tuesday night. The water main break happened at around 10 p.m. in front of the Collinsville water plant along Collinsville Road. The water department believes a fitting on the 20-inch pipe came lose and crews are still trying to find the break.
KSDK
'It's like cutting out my heart': FEMA assists flood survivors in Ferguson
Crews have been working with local officials in the state, doing damage assessments, for weeks now. One crew was in Ferguson on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'People are really hurting': FEMA searches for flood victims needing assistance
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Bright orange condemnation signs stick to the front doors of nearly every building along the 6300 block of Cabanne Avenue in University City, a concentration of flood damage that made it among FEMA's first priorities. "I’ve never been through this. Nobody I know [has] actually....
Brentwood businesses face moves if proposed development goes through
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer wants to build a $400 million project in Brentwood set to begin in the next few years. Green Street Real Estate and Ventures, known for extensive work on “The Grove” would reconstruct 40 acres along busy Manchester Road for homes and businesses.
Now that Red Cross MARCs are closed, here's how you can get flooding assistance
ST. LOUIS — After helping more than 6,000 people through Multi-Agency Resource Centers, the Red Cross hosted its final MARC Thursday. Appointments for the MARC on Thursday filled up before the doors could open, so demand remains high. Although there are no more one-stop shops, there are still other ways to get help from the Red Cross and other organizations.
East St. Louis city leaders face obstacles with getting FEMA aid for flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Along Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, uninhabitable houses, pieces of trash and debris line the street. Kenneth Cook had to rip out the drywall after his living room flooded. "It was like this whole area was like a lake," Cook said. Two weeks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildhorse Village gets OK for lakefront residential developments with houses, condos, townhomes and apartments
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A number of residential developments are moving ahead inside a $500 million mixed-use development in Chesterfield. Wildhorse Village will be an 80-acre walkable community centered around a 15-acre lake at the intersection of Wild Horse Creek Road and Chesterfield Parkway. St. Louis-based CRG, the development arm of Chicago-based Clayco, described its development as a new “dynamic urban center” with housing ranging from apartments to single-family houses and nearly 1 million square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, all with lakefront access. The waterfront, open to the public, will be lined with trails, a plaza, boardwalk, amphitheater, boathouse and public art.
KMOV
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
'It's a statewide issue': St. Louis area school districts dealing with driver shortage
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — It's an issue impacting schools across the area. Several school districts are in need of bus drivers as the upcoming school year is just a week away. Right now, St. Louis Public Schools is looking for more drivers and the district temporarily suspended some routes. 5...
Volunteers help Left Bank Books recover after flooding
ST. LOUIS — We continue to hear stories of comradery, as St. Louis continues to dry out from historic flooding. Community members spent hours cleaning up the basement of a Central West End business on Sunday. The assistant manager at Left Bank Books, Amber Norris, described this whole experience...
Foss Swim School adding 2 St. Louis-area locations, closing 1 due to flooding
ST. LOUIS — Foss Swim School, a Minnesota-based swim school operator, plans to add two St. Louis-area locations, after shuttering a third due to recent flooding. Foss said it was forced to permanently close its Little Fishes Swim School location in Brentwood, which "was damaged beyond repair" by flooding that hit the St. Louis area July 26, according to a Facebook post. Families enrolled at Little Fishes Brentwood were given credit to transfer to any Foss location, officials said this week.
tncontentexchange.com
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
Firefighter injured battling St. Louis fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The fire started at around 5 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Mary Avenue in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood. A 5 On Your Side crew captured...
St. Louis Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) closes
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It's too late for flood victims to go visit the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at Friendly Temple Church in North St. Louis, but it is not too late to get help. "If you don't get a chance to come to this facility, and this...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 1