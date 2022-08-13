Read full article on original website
Arey: ‘Pro bass fishing’s a team sport’
As Matt Arey piloted his Toyota Tundra past countless acres of corn and soybean fields along his 23-hour drive from home in Shelby, N.C., to massive Lake Oahe in South Dakota, the answer to a question he’s been asked dozens of times tugged at his heart once again. “Is...
Feider’s big-water livewell solutions
When it comes to fishing big water, anglers must consider a lot of things that may not be an issue on smaller reservoirs or rivers. Bodies of water such as Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair, Lake Huron and Lake Mille Lacs are completely different animals and should be treated as such when operating a bass boat.
