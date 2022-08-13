ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Schools, police going to city council for new SRO

By Anna Darling
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcKS9_0hFUFANy00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — As school is set to start next week for much of our area, schools across Northwest Arkansas are looking at ways to improve safety. One of those ways is through School Resource Officers.

“Our students love our SROs,” said Dr. Megan Duncan, Deputy Superintendent at Fayetteville Public Schools.

FPS wants to add more SROs to its team. The district currently has six SROs for its 15 school buildings, and its 16th building is currently under construction.

“We invest heavily in School Resource Officers for our district and for our students to make sure that we have another level of expertise that’s at the table,” she said.

Fayetteville Public Schools ready for safe school year

Dr. Duncan said the SROs are a crucial part of their school safety efforts, and they need more of them. So FPS and Fayetteville Police are going to the Fayetteville City Council to ask for a budget adjustment for a new SRO for this school year. This would bring the team up to seven officers for the district.

“We also have plans to want to expand that program over time adding more members SROs into the district in the next couple of years,” she said.

FPS wants to add two new SROs each year moving forward until they are able to have one officer in each school building. This would also align with the Arkansas School Safety Commission’s preliminary recommendation regarding SRO numbers for districts.

“When you send your kid to school, you want your kid to get educated, you want them to be able to get that education and an environment that’s safe,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The school district pays the SRO salaries for the days when students are in class. The financial burden then goes to the police department when they’re not.

Arkansas School Safety Commission presents initial report to Gov. Hutchinson

Sgt. Murphy said their SROs are ready for the new school year.

“We do active shooter training annually,” which he said not all police departments do. “Our SROs are constantly training on active shooter situations.”

Dr. Duncan said the SROs are important not just for safety, but for building community relationships.

“We’re really focused on social-emotional learning in Fayetteville and they bring a whole different level to be able to show that this is a community helper,” she said.

FPS and FPD are presenting their SRO proposal to the city council on Tuesday, August 16th. The meeting starts at 5:30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville kids create website welcoming new students

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting a new school year can be intimidating, especially for new students and Bentonville Schools is using an online tool to help its new students feel more comfortable. Families are frequently moving to Bentonville, making each school year’s list of new students grow. Right now, Bentonville Schools have just less than 20,000 […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas students head back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#The New School#Fayetteville Schools#School Resource Officers#Fayetteville Police
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kait 8

Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Child left in car dies in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Girls on the Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas has made it its mission to inspire young girls to be joyful and confident. If you’d like to be a coach, applications close Tuesday, Aug. 17. Fall registration opens on Aug. 24. GOTR is looking for home brewers to participate in its High Gravity […]
SPORTS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy