Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
The Local City Clerks and Mayors Committee kicked off its inaugural meeting, August 9, with low attendance but an optimistic outlook for the future. At the meeting were Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg. As a brain child of Morrow, the...
Comments / 0