The Local City Clerks and Mayors Committee kicked off its inaugural meeting, August 9, with low attendance but an optimistic outlook for the future. At the meeting were Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg. As a brain child of Morrow, the...

SKIDMORE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO