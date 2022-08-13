ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/15): Moving on up

Joe Burrow, whose Wonderboy season of 2021 put the Bengals in the Super Bowl, took the field for the first time in pads at training camp just as thunder rolled through downtown Cincinnati. With the threat of lightning, head coach Zac Taylor delayed No. 9's return and practice for 15 minutes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Pooka Williams among 3 Bengals waived

Following their first preseason game, the Cincinnati Bengals have waived cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones and wide receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swaray and Jones are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as free agents in May. Williams, a first-year player, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow returns to practice for the first time since appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be getting quarterback Joe Burrow back after missing the last couple of weeks following his appendectomy. Since the surgery, Burrow has been at Bengals’ practices driving around the field in a cart but had yet to return to participating in practices. While Burrow did...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals place Ben Brown on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals today placed offensive lineman Ben Brown on the injured reserve list with a biceps injury, thus ending his 2022 season. Brown, a rookie by way of the Ole Miss Rebels, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-foot-5, 312-pounder began his career as a starting right guard in 2018, where he played every game and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He started every game there again in 2019 before moving to center for the 2020 season.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy