Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
'I think these people are going to have egg all over their face': John Dean reacts to right-wing media
John Dean, the White House counsel for former President Richard Nixon, predicts some of Trump’s supporters in the media will “have egg all over their face” when the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents ends.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
MSNBC
'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.Aug. 16, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s NY Times quote is him admitting to a crime
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell shares new reporting from The New York Times about efforts by the National Archives to retrieve confidential documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, including Trump’s reaction when advisers tried to convince him to turn them over. The Times reports that Trump told them: "It's not theirs, it's mine.”Aug. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Tribe: Merrick Garland has a 'slam dunk case' against Trump
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard constitutional law Professor Laurence Tribe about new details of the Justice Department investigation into the classified documents that were recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and a New York Times report that quotes Trump’s saying this about the documents: “It's not theirs, it's mine."Aug. 17, 2022.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
MSNBC
Trump calls for the 'immediate release' of unredacted affidavit
Justice Department lawyers on Monday asked the judge who approved the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to keep the accompanying affidavit under seal. Now, in a post to Truth Social, former President Trump is calling for the 'immediate release' of the unredacted affidavit.Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?
The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
MSNBC
George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs
George Conway joins Chris Hayes to discuss the sealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit, the DOJ investigation, and why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over this matter. Aug. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
From defying Trump to Black Panther politics, Snoop Dogg on power, truth and 'staying Snoop'
Snoop Dogg reflects on his career, life, goals, music and politics at 50 years old, sitting in his Inglewood studios with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber for this extensive interview. Snoop discusses his new creative ventures with Def Jam, which grew out of his discussions with Lucian Grainge; advising newer artists like Benny the Butcher; recent music projects including “The Algorithm” and collaborating with Ice Cube, E40 and Too $hort in Mount Westmore; and his reflections on his history and relationships, including Snoop’s live reactions to classic videos from the archive dating back to the early 1990s. Snoop and Melber also discuss Tupac’s legacy and politics, as Snoop recounts Pac’s incisive, sometimes prophetic social critiques that apply today, and notes his revolutionary upbringing -- facing a “system that's designed to bring the Black man down because… he was a Black Panther.” On today’s politics, Snoop says Donald Trump reflects America and its problems, while criticizing Biden as dishonest. Snoop also pairs some of his favorite songs for the right life moments, and jokes about netting 17 Grammy nominations without ever winning the coveted music award, saying “I really want one now, so I can make it an ashtray for taking so long.” This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Check out more interviews at msnbc.com/mavericks.Aug. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search
NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and NBC’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats against government officials and law enforcement agencies following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The FBI is facing what they call unprecedented levels of threats to their facilities and their agents,” says Harvin. “There is a standing all nationwide alert for federal law enforcement to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, particularly online threats or suspicious individuals who may be approaching the buildings that they occupy.”Aug. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s new ‘declassified’ claim is so hard to take seriously
On Friday afternoon, as the public got their first look at the search warrant and related materials from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, one of Donald Trump’s spokespersons issued a curious written statement. Much of it was tiresome and foolish — it described the search as a “botched raid,” for example — but it included one word that stood out as notable.
MSNBC
How the loss of Roe directly serves white supremacists' horrifying plot
Reports late last month of the arrest of a former Marine with ties to a neo-Nazi group highlight the dangerous and somewhat convoluted relationship between white extremists and the state of reproductive rights in the United States. The man, identified as a leader of the neo-Nazi group Rapekrieg, was reportedly spearheading a mass murder of minorities and mass rape of “white women to increase production of white children,” according to Rolling Stone.
MSNBC
In 2016, Trump promised to enforce laws on classified material
Misfired rockets may have killed over a dozen in Gaza battle. California Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips.
MSNBC
Trump legal team copied voting machine data in battleground states: WaPo
A team of computer experts directed by lawyers allied with President Donald Trump copied sensitive data from election systems in Georgia as part of a secretive, multistate effort to access voting equipment that was broader than previously reported, according to Washington Post reporting.Aug. 16, 2022.
