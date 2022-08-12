Snoop Dogg reflects on his career, life, goals, music and politics at 50 years old, sitting in his Inglewood studios with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber for this extensive interview. Snoop discusses his new creative ventures with Def Jam, which grew out of his discussions with Lucian Grainge; advising newer artists like Benny the Butcher; recent music projects including “The Algorithm” and collaborating with Ice Cube, E40 and Too $hort in Mount Westmore; and his reflections on his history and relationships, including Snoop’s live reactions to classic videos from the archive dating back to the early 1990s. Snoop and Melber also discuss Tupac’s legacy and politics, as Snoop recounts Pac’s incisive, sometimes prophetic social critiques that apply today, and notes his revolutionary upbringing -- facing a “system that's designed to bring the Black man down because… he was a Black Panther.” On today’s politics, Snoop says Donald Trump reflects America and its problems, while criticizing Biden as dishonest. Snoop also pairs some of his favorite songs for the right life moments, and jokes about netting 17 Grammy nominations without ever winning the coveted music award, saying “I really want one now, so I can make it an ashtray for taking so long.” This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Check out more interviews at msnbc.com/mavericks.Aug. 16, 2022.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO