alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su students are officially back in the classroom
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Traffic picked up on Bogard Road around 7 a.m. today as parents dropped off their middle and high schoolers. The normal line of buses was replaced by personal vehicles as the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District put rolling cancelations in effect due to a shortage of drivers.
alaskasnewssource.com
More than 50 bus drivers will soon be driving for ASD
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 50 new bus drivers will soon be behind the wheel for the Anchorage School District, helping to reduce the number of unstaffed routes that hamper student transportation as the new school year begins. The first day of school for Anchorage students is on Thursday...
caringmagazine.org
The Salvation Army fills gaps in Anchorage in wake of community shelter closure
As the date approached for the closure of the mass shelter at Anchorage’s Sullivan Arena for those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic, the question became: Where are people going to go?. The Municipality of Anchorage worked with local nonprofits to identify solutions for individuals who wanted to find housing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alyeska welcomes back blueberry pie-eating contest
According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
youralaskalink.com
Anchorage Parents React to School Bus Driver Shortage
Added by atagliaferri on August 11, 2022. School bus drivers are still in demand. With school starting next Thursday, Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports on what some parents are doing to make sure their kids get to school. The school bus driver shortage is still a problem and...
radiokenai.com
ADF&G Increases Ship Creek Coho Salmon Sport Fishing Limits
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the sport fish bag and possession limits for coho salmon, 16 inches or greater in length, to six fish per day and six fish in possession in Ship Creek drainage from its mouth upstream to a cable 100 feet downstream of the Chugach Power Plant dam. These provisions are effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, August 17 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022.
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: ‘It tastes like the ocean’ — chefs taste the importance of Indigenous foods
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The busy kitchen smelled like reindeer soup and cod tacos. A side of chips sat in black packages and would be served with sea asparagus salsa. “I don’t know anywhere else in town you can get sea asparagus salsa,” Amy Foote, the executive chef at the Alaska Native Medical Center said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Athlete of the Week: West Anchorage’s Blake Hanley bounces back
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West Anchorage junior Blake Hanley finally had the chance to compete in his first high school cross country meet this past weekend. Hanley excelled, placing first in a 3-kilometer, four-school race around the Beach Lake Trails, clocking in at 10 minutes and 33 seconds on a rainy, mucky Saturday in Chugiak.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Big Lake, AK USA
My 2 year old, my husband, and I decided to ride our ATV’s down to the creek near our house after my husband got home from work, to see the salmon. It’s been raining all week and we finally got a nice sunny day so going outside for a bit sounded like fun. My daughter and I had tried to walk to the creek earlier in the day but we had to turn around because a mama moose and her baby were on the trail. We found the heart hanging in a tree near the creek, the bright pink pattern really stood out among the green foliage and my husband pointed it out to me, so I grabbed it, read the card attached and handed it to my daughter. She then proceeded to make up a whole crazy story about moose and beaches and parties and said “that’s what it says” pointing to the card. It was a really fun afternoon and a very nice surprise. It certainly brightened our day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof on Sunday. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the Ted Stevens International Anchorage Airport runway.
alaskasnewssource.com
Artists paint murals in downtown Anchorage to honor Alaska Native culture
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaskan artists aren’t letting the rain stop them from bringing Anchorage alive through art by painting two murals in the heart of the city. The first mural will be painted by Crystal Worl, and it will replace Bob Patterson’s Anchorage History Mural near city hall.
isu.edu
Idaho State University Mourns the Passing of Chris Jackson
Christina (Chris) Jackson, an integral member of the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy family, or “pharmily” as they call it, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home in Wasilla, AK. At 43, Chris leaves behind two young children and other family members who will miss her most deeply.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Angling in Anchorage at Ship Creek and Campbell Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to some of the best fishing in the world and just because Anchorage is the largest city in the state, that doesn’t mean that the fishing isn’t good. You just have to know where to go. The last week of July...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
alaskasnewssource.com
A quick break from the rain Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit 3.98 inches of rain for August so far, and we’re already in the number one spot for wettest Augusts since record-keeping began. Another round of rain will hit Wednesday, but after it passes through, we get a break. Thursday will deliver some big breaks in the clouds, with sunshine at times.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage resident sentenced to 75 years in prison for killing wife
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On August 10, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston sentenced 45-year-old Adam Sullivan to 75 years in prison for the killing of his wife, Brandy Sullivan. The evidence presented over the course of a five-week, non-jury trial showed that in the months leading up to the...
radiokenai.com
2022/23 Board Of Fisheries Agenda Change Requests Due By August 26
The Alaska Board of Fisheries have announced the approaching deadline for submissions of the 2022/2023 meeting cycle agenda change requests. Agenda change requests are submitted by the public, advisory committees, and agencies for proposals on regulatory areas and species not set for deliberation in the current meeting cycle. The board...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. “For the residents, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson declared a disaster declaration for her city. Recalling the sights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Willow man charged with kidnapping Saturday
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A Willow man has been charged with kidnapping, assault in the first, second, third, and fourth degrees, and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. At 1:07 a.m. troopers responded for a welfare check on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Motorcycle-vehicle crash sends 1 person to the hospital
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV sent one person to the hospital Saturday with life-threatening injuries, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of...
