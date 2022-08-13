‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Director Nneka Onourah on Her Approach to the Emotional ‘Naked’ Episode (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Prime Video Shifts ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Release Strategy, Will Drop First 2 Episodes on Sept. 1
Prime Video’s big budget fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is giving fans a double dose of Middle-Earth. The streamer confirmed Tuesday it will release the first two episodes of the series on Sept. 1 instead of just one episode as originally planned.
RELATED PEOPLE
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List
“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films. According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Coming to Digital in August, 4K Blu-ray in November With 110 Minutes of Bonus Features
“Top Gun: Maverick” is the year’s biggest movie by a considerable margin, both in terms of box office and in the way it captured the cultural zeitgeist, and it now finally has a home video release date and bonus features details. The long-awaited sequel, made more than three...
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Implores Fans to Watch Extended Edition: ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Watch the Theatrical Cut’
Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the franchise that started with “Jurassic Park” back in 1993 and the third in the new “Jurassic World” segment of films, has racked up nearly $1 billion worldwide. And yet the response to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why ‘Corn Puddin’ Needed to Be the Tune to Represent ‘Schmigadoon!’ at the Emmys
For the last two decades, Cinco Paul (along with writing partner Ken Daurio) was best known for writing big-deal family movies your kids were begging you to take them to (“Despicable Me,” “Hop” and “The Secret Life of Pets” among several others). But all the while he had a musical percolating in his head, partially based upon a what-if set-up involving the backpackers of “An American Werewolf in London” entering a musical-scape instead of a horror-scape. And thus, 2021’s hit AppleTV+ series “Schmigadoon!” — starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in a far less furry, significantly more comic version of the “London” scenario — was born.
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Morfydd Clark Followed in Cate Blanchett’s Footsteps to Make Galadriel Her Own
Morfydd Clark has big ears in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” – she is Elven, after all. Starring as Galadriel in the Prime Video prequel series set thousands of years before the Peter Jackson films (and the original Cate Blanchett performance) that made the character famous, Morfydd said “Rings of Power” felt like an opportunity to put her own stamp on the role.
How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?
“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘100 Foot Wave’ Emmy-Nominated Cinematographers Reveal How They Caught All Those Sick Swells: ‘The Ocean Is King’
In his 50s, surfer extraordinaire Garrett McNamara decided he would chase the mythic 100-foot wave with the aid of a technique called “tow surfing” (which utilizes jet skis to change extremely large swells) and would head to a once-sleepy, old town in Portugal called Nazaré to accomplish that goal.
Christina Ricci May Be Funny in ‘Yellowjackets,’ But Don’t Call Her Comic Relief
This story about Christina Ricci and “Yellowjackets” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Christina Ricci has made her share of comedies over the course of a career that began when she was a child, but her heart has always seemed to be in darker material like “The Ice Storm,” “Buffalo ’66,” “Prozac Nation” and “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.” So it makes sense that she’d join the cast of the Showtime limited series “Yellowjackets,” playing one of the survivors of a plane crash that happens to a group of high-school girls in a remote wilderness.
‘People who move together’: the social power of house dance
From TikTok tutorials to street protests and celebrations, house dance is having a moment. Experts explain its liberating appeal
Magnolia Pictures Picks Up Rights to ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’
Magnolia Pictures announced Monday that it has acquired the North American rights to “Hunt,” a Korean espionage action film that is the directorial debut of “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae. “Hunt” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section and follows two Korean...
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt for ‘Jurassic’ Franchise
Actress and filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard may be the co-lead of the “Jurassic World” franchise, but Howard was paid less than her co-star Chris Pratt for the same trilogy of films. Much less, according to Howard. In response to a report that she was paid $2 million less...
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Movie in the Works at Disney From ‘Hawkeye’ Directors Bert & Bertie
It’s the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness! Disney is in the works on a movie inspired by its Disneyland attraction Big Thunder Mountain, and “Hawkeye” directors Bert & Bertie — the professional name of the duo Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood — are in negotiations to direct the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
Sam Mendes to Receive Directing Award at Toronto Film Festival
Director Sam Mendes will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Friday. Mendes will be at the festival for the Canadian Premiere of his new movie, “Empire of Light,” which stars Olivia Colman as a woman who works in a seaside movie theater in 1980s England. It is his ninth film as a director and second as writer in a career that began with the Oscar-winning “American Beauty,” which made its world premiere at TIFF in 1999.
Why Disney Shouldn’t Celebrate Beating Netflix’s Global Subscribers Just Yet | Charts
There are lingering questions surrounding the strategy for Disney+ and Hulu in order to continue growth. After Disney+ reported its third-quarter results, it became clear that Disney had achieved something big: Its 221.1 million total number of subscribers across all Disney services globally (Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+) pulled ahead of Netflix’s total global subscriber count of 220.7 million for the first time. But it may be too premature to celebrate.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0