Read full article on original website
OK.google
2d ago
I will wait for the indictment and trial with a guilty verdict. Nothing short of that is worth my time. FBI higher ups and this justice department have no credibility. George Conway has less credibility and too much neck fat. Get that checked according to the news app that stuff will kill you.
Reply(2)
3
sandi
3d ago
We all knew he would blame anyone but himself.
Reply
18
Rick Proctor
4d ago
why didn't he give them back
Reply(17)
22
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
'Appalling coward': George Conway reacts to video of Lindsey Graham
Some top Republicans are claiming that the FBI planted incriminating information in the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump after their search. Conservative political activist George Conway reacts to these claims.
Donald Trump Jr. Shares A Startling Meme About Melania In The Wake Of The FBI Raid
Former president Donald Trump's son and social media have a predictable relationship. Basically Donald Trump Jr. tweets something or posts to Instagram, and it promptly ignites a firestorm of controversy. The outspoken mouthpiece of the GOP leader's most recent post about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago is no exception, especially...
Ex-Trump attorney: What Trump fears the most about the FBI search
Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal attorney for almost a decade, says that Trump feels trapped because if an informant has tipped off the FBI, that person probably has more incriminating information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Could be the thing that really takes him down': Conway on Trump's handling of documents
Conservative lawyer George Conway joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the DOJ’s move to unseal the warrant used by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Son who lost father on 9/11 says Republicans are turning on Trump over golf event
Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed on 9/11, is protesting outside of Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
AOL Corp
Lara Trump incorrectly claims that Donald Trump had 'every authority' to take documents from White House
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, with guest host Will Cain, where she spoke about the FBI raid on her father-in-law’s Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly searching for highly classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sean Hannity says that Trump could run for president from jail, if he wanted to
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity (L) interviews U.S. President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) On Friday's episode of Premiere...
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
Online supporters of Trump grow louder, but the scene outside Mar-a-Lago is a different story
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The online response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property has been swift and ominous, with predictions of a resurgence of extremism and even fears of a civil war. But for the last 24 hours outside the 17-acre Palm Beach...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
Trump did not offer ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email, fact-check finds
Reports that former president Donald Trump’s political action committee shared nuclear codes in a fundraising email have been debunked. An image purporting to show a fundraising appeal under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday was found to have been fake, according to a fact check by the Associated Press. The email in the altered image - which was never actually sent by the Save America Pac - stated “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if Mr Trump could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80. “Trump’s team did not send that email, a representative...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 33