ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 33

OK.google
2d ago

I will wait for the indictment and trial with a guilty verdict. Nothing short of that is worth my time. FBI higher ups and this justice department have no credibility. George Conway has less credibility and too much neck fat. Get that checked according to the news app that stuff will kill you.

Reply(2)
3
sandi
3d ago

We all knew he would blame anyone but himself.

Reply
18
Rick Proctor
4d ago

why didn't he give them back

Reply(17)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Conway, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Burnett
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump did not offer ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email, fact-check finds

Reports that former president Donald Trump’s political action committee shared nuclear codes in a fundraising email have been debunked. An image purporting to show a fundraising appeal under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday was found to have been fake, according to a fact check by the Associated Press. The email in the altered image - which was never actually sent by the Save America Pac - stated “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if Mr Trump could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80. “Trump’s team did not send that email, a representative...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy