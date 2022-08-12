ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
FALMOUTH, VA
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt following shooting near 7-Eleven in Manassas

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old man is dead, and another in hospital, after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Manassas Friday night. The double shooting happened in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers provided medical aid to both men.
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing

Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CNN

