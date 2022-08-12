Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver with unrestrained kids in car hits firetruck responding to crash in Virginia, police say
STAFFORD, Va. - A Maryland faces several charges after he was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into firetruck all while his children were in the car, police in Stafford County, Virginia say. According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday around 11:08 p.m....
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
Troopers: 4 injured, including Chesterfield pilot, when 2 planes collided
Four people suffered minor injuries when two small airplanes collided in rural Fauquier County Saturday morning.
NBC12
Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a Stafford firefighter and four passengers in a car crash. On Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on I-95 North at the 134-mile marker and found a...
1 dead, 1 hurt following shooting near 7-Eleven in Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old man is dead, and another in hospital, after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Manassas Friday night. The double shooting happened in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers provided medical aid to both men.
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.
UPDATE via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, […]
Leesburg Police asking for help finding two missing people
According to the Leesburg Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Fort Evans Road NE at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and determined that 20-year-old Joel Hernandez-Melendez assaulted 16-year-old Yelsi Mendez-Chicas and abducted her by force.
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
WUSA
Shooter in Fairfax County identified by police
52-year-old Paul Malone of Alexandria. Police say Malone and the victim got into an argument. Then he allegedly shot the other man multiple times and ran away.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing
Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Charles Co. neighborhood left with flooded streets, sinkholes after heavy rain
WALDORF, Md. — A sudden downpour Wednesday in Waldorf, Md. flooded a section of Pinefield Drive in the Pinefield community. The impact was four feet deep. A resident captured a video of a Charles County bus driving right into the water and becoming stuck. That resident, Stacy Currie, said it has flooded on occasion for years but this was the second time in a week.
Truist Bank robbery suspect arrested after going through cars in Target parking lot, police say
The suspect connected to a Truist Bank robbery in Stafford County was arrested after police received information that a man who was presumed to be intoxicated was going through cars in a nearby Target parking lot.
CNN
