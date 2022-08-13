COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County car repair shop owner faces fraud charges. Deputies say the woman billed insurance companies for work that was never done. Deputies are encouraging victims to come forward if they too have been scammed by Courtney Jenkins Gour and Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. So far they’ve identified more than 40 victims. Some customers paid in advance for jobs that were either never started or completed.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO