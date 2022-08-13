Read full article on original website
Atlanta community members chase down thief and hold him until police arrive
ATLANTA — A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD posted...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for impersonating Cobb County, Marietta police officer
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was charged after Cobb County police say he lied about being an officer for not one, but two law enforcement agencies. Investigators say when a homeowner found a strange man, identified as 31-year-old Jared Spencer, on his property. He questioned him and got various stories. That is when the homeowner contacted the police.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
fox5atlanta.com
Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian struck during hit-and-run in Decatur dies, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by a car while crossing the street late Monday night in Decatur. The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue. According to Decatur police, a younger adult male was crossing Scott Boulevard in the crosswalk when an unknown vehicle heading west hit him and then left the scene.
A man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. But he's the one going to jail, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, but it'll be him that ends up in jail, police said. It happened at a location along the 1600 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m. During the investigation, police said the victim was...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in typically quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. Police said officers responded to the normally quiet neighborhood after a report of gunshots at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the shooting happened outside a home on Anchor Terrace SW. Investigators saw a dead man at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Young woman killed in Cedartown drive-by shooting, police say
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A young woman is dead and her mother was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Cedartown on Tuesday. Randy McClarity Sr., 57, was later arrested and charged with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Officers got a...
fox5atlanta.com
Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
fox5atlanta.com
Citizens detain theft suspect until police arrive
A Good Samaritan saw someone committing a crime and stepped until Atlanta police arrived. The arrest was caught on police body camera.
fox5atlanta.com
Dispute leads to deadly gunfire, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood. Police said the victim' age was mid-to-late 20s or early 30s.
fox5atlanta.com
2 dead in series of McDonough shootings
McDonough police say two people are killed during three shooting calls that investigators believe are connected. It happened on August 9, 2022.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
Atlanta police officer indicted after 2019 incident where he's accused of breaking man's ankle
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has been indicted in connection to an incident in 2019, where he is accused of breaking a man's ankle. Officer Donald Vickers was charged on April 5, 2019, with aggravated assault battery and violation of oath by a public officer, the indictment shows.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County business owner charged with insurance fraud, theft
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County car repair shop owner faces fraud charges. Deputies say the woman billed insurance companies for work that was never done. Deputies are encouraging victims to come forward if they too have been scammed by Courtney Jenkins Gour and Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. So far they’ve identified more than 40 victims. Some customers paid in advance for jobs that were either never started or completed.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police investigate fatal gas station stabbing, shooting
A man was fatally stabbed at an Atlanta gas station on Monday morning. The man suspected of stabbing the victim was then shot by a "good Samaritan," police say.
Fulton Co. district attorney says gang sympathizers threatening witness in rapper Young Thug case
ATLANTA — The Fulton County district attorney says gang sympathizers are threatening the life of a witness and their family in the criminal case against rapper Young Thug and 27 other alleged gang members. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says discovery, in legal terms, is material one side...
Atlanta Police release surveillance video of 4 persons of interest in connection to Westside Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Atlanta Police homicide detectives released surveillance video of four persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Westside Atlanta early Saturday morning. Investigators previously said they believe the shooting occurred after an argument over a blocked...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot dead in middle of SE Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are looking for the killer of a man found shot dead in the middle of southeast Atlanta's Hutchens Road. Investigators tell FOX 5 a passing driver saw the man and called 911 around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers say he was dead by the time they got to the scene.
CBS 46
Activists concerned over APD’s use of “Civil Arrest” in social media post
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans seen taking the law into their own hands. A group of men chasing down someone accused of stealing car parts, surrounded him until police arrived. And those citizens were commended by Atlanta Police on social media. But it wasn’t just this incident with a suspect...
