fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for impersonating Cobb County, Marietta police officer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was charged after Cobb County police say he lied about being an officer for not one, but two law enforcement agencies. Investigators say when a homeowner found a strange man, identified as 31-year-old Jared Spencer, on his property. He questioned him and got various stories. That is when the homeowner contacted the police.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian struck during hit-and-run in Decatur dies, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by a car while crossing the street late Monday night in Decatur. The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue. According to Decatur police, a younger adult male was crossing Scott Boulevard in the crosswalk when an unknown vehicle heading west hit him and then left the scene.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in typically quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. Police said officers responded to the normally quiet neighborhood after a report of gunshots at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the shooting happened outside a home on Anchor Terrace SW. Investigators saw a dead man at the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young woman killed in Cedartown drive-by shooting, police say

CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A young woman is dead and her mother was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Cedartown on Tuesday. Randy McClarity Sr., 57, was later arrested and charged with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Officers got a...
CEDARTOWN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County business owner charged with insurance fraud, theft

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County car repair shop owner faces fraud charges. Deputies say the woman billed insurance companies for work that was never done. Deputies are encouraging victims to come forward if they too have been scammed by Courtney Jenkins Gour and Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. So far they’ve identified more than 40 victims. Some customers paid in advance for jobs that were either never started or completed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot dead in middle of SE Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are looking for the killer of a man found shot dead in the middle of southeast Atlanta's Hutchens Road. Investigators tell FOX 5 a passing driver saw the man and called 911 around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers say he was dead by the time they got to the scene.
ATLANTA, GA

