Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Watch: Fritz the hippo explores the outdoor habitat for the first time
Since he was born, Fritz has remained in the indoor habitat with his mother, Bibi, to bond. Monday marked his first appearance in the outdoor habitat.
Name revealed for baby hippo at Ohio zoo
After more than 200,000 votes were cast, 56% wanted the famous hippo's name to be "Fritz," according to an Instagram post from the Cincinnati Zoo.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
Fox 19
77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral. Diana Garvin, 77, travelers to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one. That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street...
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
cincinnatimagazine.com
According to Employers, It Seems Like No One Ever Wanted to Work in Cincinnati
You hear it all the time these days, “No one wants to work anymore.” You may notice that this complaint is usually voiced by employers who do not want to increase wages, offer better benefits or improve working conditions. Cincinnati employers have been complaining about an allegedly lazy...
lovelandmagazine.com
[Video Interview] LoveBird brings new flavor to Historic Downtown Loveland
LOVELAND’S LOCAL SOUTHERN FRIED CAFE, FEATURING CHICKEN, PIE & BOURBON. Loveland, Ohio – Earlier this year, Enoteca Emilia, an Italian restaurant in Downtown Loveland unfortunately closed its doors for good. This was not the end, however, as owner Margaret Ranalli recently opened a new restaurant in its place called LoveBird, serving Southern comfort food staples inspired by her time living in Charleston, South Carolina.
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Must-Do’s in Cincinnati
Cincinnati is the 3rd largest city in Ohio with a population just over 300,000. In the mid 1800’s, Cincinnati was the country’s 6th largest city and referred to as the “Queen City of the West.” To this day, “The Queen City.” has remained the city’s most popular nickname. Most notably, the city’s strong art scene lent to its’ reputation as a cultured city. Today, you can enjoy many art and history museums, ballet, opera, the symphony, galleries, and performance art venues in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant art cities.
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
