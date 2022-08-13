ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

[Video Interview] LoveBird brings new flavor to Historic Downtown Loveland

LOVELAND’S LOCAL SOUTHERN FRIED CAFE, FEATURING CHICKEN, PIE & BOURBON. Loveland, Ohio – Earlier this year, Enoteca Emilia, an Italian restaurant in Downtown Loveland unfortunately closed its doors for good. This was not the end, however, as owner Margaret Ranalli recently opened a new restaurant in its place called LoveBird, serving Southern comfort food staples inspired by her time living in Charleston, South Carolina.
LOVELAND, OH
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
LOCKLAND, OH
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Must-Do’s in Cincinnati

Cincinnati is the 3rd largest city in Ohio with a population just over 300,000. In the mid 1800’s, Cincinnati was the country’s 6th largest city and referred to as the “Queen City of the West.” To this day, “The Queen City.” has remained the city’s most popular nickname. Most notably, the city’s strong art scene lent to its’ reputation as a cultured city. Today, you can enjoy many art and history museums, ballet, opera, the symphony, galleries, and performance art venues in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant art cities.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube

A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH

