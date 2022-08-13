ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Summer Camp crew was out on Brightside Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to visit with the Bulldogs of Thrive Academy. The Class 1A program has only played varsity football since 2019, and in those three years, they’ve got three wins but two came by forfeit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Central, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Plaquemine, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football program is on a recruiting hot streak, getting 4 highly rated local prospects to commit to LSU. Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with one of them, Woodlawn QB, and 4 star recruit Rickie Collins to talk about why he committed to LSU, #Rickiereconsider, Brian Kelly's dance moves, and what he can bring to the purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU sends COVID-19 reminders to students and staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wants to remind students and staff about COVID-19 steps being taken on campus during the new semester. The university mainly continues to encourage vaccines, boosters, and masks in crowded indoor spaces. Free vaccines, boosters, and tests will be available at the LSU student health...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Public meeting to discuss LSU lakes development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a public meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to discuss the development of LSU Lakes. The meeting will be held at University Methodist Church located at 3350 Dalrymple Dr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sports
Magic 1470AM

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

One more day of heat before a stormy pattern brings relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will continue to be the big story today as we watch a cold front slowly approaching from the north. Temperatures and heat index values should be similar to what we experienced on Tuesday, meaning highs will top out in the mid 90s and heat indices will peak in the 105°-110° range for most.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

