Kansas City, MO

Four Chiefs positions to watch in the first preseason game vs. Bears

By PJ Green
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Real football is finally back for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, the Chiefs begin their first of three preseason games vs. the Chicago Bears. As many know, training camp is less for the team’s starters and more for the backups and reserves fighting for roster spots.

Head coach Andy Reid said that the starters will mostly get the first quarter with the backups migrating throughout the rest of the game.

Here are a few positions to pay attention to when the starters are subbed out.

Running back

Seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco has been the talk of training camp and for good reason.

The 6 foot, 215-pound back out of Rutgers has shown his explosion, strength and versatility in practice. He will begin the preseason as the starting kick returner.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore and Ronald Jones are all listed in front of Pacheco and all have taken reps with the first team.

The Chiefs have often kept a running back rotation, especially in the past few seasons with injuries to CEH and Jerick McKinnon.

Pacheco fits the mold of the Chiefs running back but with a little more power to his game. How Pacheco performs could have major implications on who gets the most reps in the rotation going forward.

Wide receiver

The top four wide receivers are set: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and third-round rookie Skyy Moore. The main spotlight is to see how these receivers gel with Mahomes during the game.

The final (possibly) two spots are up for grabs. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub has said that Daurice Fountain will be counted on to be a special teams stalwart so his roster spot is most likely locked in as well.

Last season, the Chiefs carried five receivers on the roster with Marcus Kemp primarily being a special teams player. The Chiefs carried six receivers in 2019 with Kemp and Byron Pringle being special teams players. All that to say, if the Chiefs carry a sixth receiver, it will have to be a player that mostly is on special teams.

Former Baylor receivers Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman have flashed in camp along with Omar Bayless and Justin Watson. Coleman and Bayless are listed with the second team, Watson is with the third team and Gordon is listed at the back of the depth chart along with Devin Gray.

Toub has named Watson as a player that has looked good in special teams reps as well.

Watson may have the inside track as a veteran special teams player but game-time reps will bring everyone’s game to the spotlight.

Defensive line

First-round defensive end George Karlaftis is the main show but fans will want to get a good look at veteran pickup Carlos Dunlap.

Karlaftis has done well throughout camp; he has mostly been working with the second team but rotates with the first team occasionally. Dunlap has done the same as he gets fully acclimated to practice and to the defensive playbook but has already made plays in camp.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders have flashed in camp and incoming free agent signee Danny Shelton will add some run stuffing up the middle with Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones.

The defensive ends will be a sight to see with Frank Clark cutting weight with a new diet, the arrival of Karlaftis and Dunlap and second-year player Joshua Kaindoh returning from injury.

For a team that finished near the bottom of the NFL in team sacks, garnering a pass rush will be imminent to the Chiefs’ success this season.

Defensive backs

Another rookie in Trent McDuffie will take the spotlight here and for good reason.

The Washington product has taken his lumps in training camp but has gotten better each day and showing why he was drafted in the first round.

Along with him is fourth-round pick Joshua Williams who has been rotating in with the first team as well but with veteran Rashad Fenton ramping up after returning from injury, he may be taking the third corner spot next to L’Jarius Sneed and McDuffie once he fully returns.

McDuffie having experience in inside and outside corner will allow the Chiefs to mix and match him, Sneed and Fenton/Williams once the season gets going. That most likely won’t happen in the preseason.

The new safety duo of Juan Thornhill and Justin Reid will be worth watching in their limited reps as well. Thornhill is returning from a torn ACL and said he felt great during training camp.

Second-round safety Bryan Cook has been lauded as a big hitter and he will get a chance to show that off in Chicago.

Also worth watching is the mysterious case of Lonnie Johnson. The Chiefs traded for the 26-year-old in May but he has mostly been working with the third team in camp. It may be a case of letting the young players like Williams and Dicaprio Bootle play in front of him just to get reps since Johnson has performed well in practice.

If he continues to make plays, defensive backs coach Dave Merritt may be forced to move him up.

The Chiefs will face the Bears at noon on Saturday.

