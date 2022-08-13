Read full article on original website
kpic
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
kezi.com
Crash causes power outages for hundreds near Oakway in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A car ran into a utility pole off Oakway Road and Cal Young Road Monday morning, causing about 400 customers to lose power, including some businesses in the Oakway center. The power came back on at about 11:50 a.m., but the outage put a dent in the...
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire 4,600 acres, 0% containment; virtual public meeting scheduled
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual public meeting on the Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge will be held Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. on the Cedar Creek Fire's Official Fire Information Facebook page. On Tuesday, fire officials announced that the fire is burning 4,657 acres...
kpic
Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
kpic
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING
Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
kezi.com
Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured
EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
kezi.com
Man arrested after firing shots in Eugene neighborhood, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after firing a handgun in a residential neighborhood and barricading himself in his home, Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, they received several reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Balboa Street at about 8:50 p.m. on August 15. Police say an investigation revealed the shots came from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, 50. Police say they attempted to contact Engel by phone and ask him to leave the home, but he refused.
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
hh-today.com
Old Cox Creek RR bridge comes out
At the Union Pacific’s crossing of Cox Creek in Albany, the process of lifting off the old bridge and putting the new one in its place was about halfway through when I stopped there on Sunday afternoon. Bob Hirte, director of Hamilton Construction’s rail division, was on the scene...
Lebanon-Express
County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection
Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
850wftl.com
Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill
HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon makes it official: Voters will decide what to do with 'shrooms
Lebanon’s elected leadership sent the mushroom questions back to voters Aug. 10, codifying the City Council’s decision in July to seek a two-year delay on the rollout of legal psilocybin mushrooms. City Manager Nancy Brewer told councilors implementation is "all over the map," with some counties banning legal...
kezi.com
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
kpic
Local radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer
EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
kezi.com
Willamalane Park and Recreation offering incentives to new staff
EUGENE, Ore. -- Willamalane Park and Recreation District is looking for new applicants, and is offering incentives to entice new staffers. Open positions include youth program leaders and life guards. For child care employees, Willamalane is offering a $500 incentive. For lifeguards, there is a $200 hiring bonus and district-paid certifications. New hires aren’t the only staff getting rewarded, as current youth programming and lifeguard staff are also eligible to earn a $100 bonus for every 200 hours worked.
klcc.org
LGBTQ+ community celebrates "Pride in the Park"
Eugene’s annual LBGTQ+ pride celebration was held Saturday, August 13, in Alton Baker Park. KLCC microphones captured an audio snapshot of “Pride in the Park.”
