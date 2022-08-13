Read full article on original website
rew-online.com
BWE Closes $86 Million in Loan Deals for Retail Space and Multifamily Communities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE), a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, announced today the closing of three loans totaling $86,000,000 to renovate four oceanfront retail properties in Asbury Park, NJ, and finance apartments and townhomes in Cherry Hill, NJ, and Allentown, PA. Mark Remington, senior vice...
rew-online.com
Newly constructed distribution facility in Ewing refinanced with $14.5M loan
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $14.5 million refinancing for a new, 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, single-tenant warehouse and distribution facility at 400 Airport Corporate Dr. in the Trenton-area community of Ewing, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Herring Properties, to place the 11-year, fixed-rate,...
