California State

BWE Closes $86 Million in Loan Deals for Retail Space and Multifamily Communities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE), a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, announced today the closing of three loans totaling $86,000,000 to renovate four oceanfront retail properties in Asbury Park, NJ, and finance apartments and townhomes in Cherry Hill, NJ, and Allentown, PA. Mark Remington, senior vice...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Newly constructed distribution facility in Ewing refinanced with $14.5M loan

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $14.5 million refinancing for a new, 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, single-tenant warehouse and distribution facility at 400 Airport Corporate Dr. in the Trenton-area community of Ewing, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Herring Properties, to place the 11-year, fixed-rate,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ

