Motorcyclist seriously injured after Amazon driver turns without signal in front of bike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a crash with a van in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office reports. Police say the crash was around 3:50 p.m. in the area of Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive in Park Township. A 64-year-old man from Hudsonville...
fox2detroit.com
Woman sought after looking into Van Buren Township house during suspected break-in attempt
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police are looking for a woman who they believe was trying to break into a home Tuesday morning. The woman was caught on camera peering into a house in Linda Vista at 8:30 a.m. Police said the woman rides a...
WWMTCw
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Man accused in downtown Grand Rapids fatal shooting, waives preliminary hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of opening fire in June into a crowd of people in downtown Grand Rapids, killing one person and injuring three others, is heading to trial. Genesis Kevin-Xavier Lewis, 23, waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to Kent County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
MLive.com
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Family of Joe Nagle: Michigan State Police reports on deadly officer-involved shooting 'very questionable'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Joe Nagle, who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy in June. Now, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch is reviewing the findings and will determine any next steps for the investigation.
Police searching for driver who shot at another car in road rage incident
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who opened fire on another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. It happened Sunday morning near 4 Mile Rd and Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township. Kent County deputies say this latest road rage incident...
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Fox17
Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
1 year later, family of Kalamazoo Co. deputy killed on duty releases statement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The family of Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed on duty in 2021, has released a statement a year after his death. The chase began when deputies made contact with a suspect at the Shell gas station at 35th Street...
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Sheriff's office: Crash turns into shooting incident in Plainfield Township
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a crash between two vehicles in the area of 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Plainfield Twp. home hit in road rage shooting
A Plainfield Township home was hit by gunfire in a road rage shooting on Sunday.
Prosecutor: Montcalm Co. woman's BAC was nearly 3 times legal limit during double fatal crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — According to prosecutors, a Montcalm County woman's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she allegedly hit and killed two people in late July. Amber Martens, 34, of Trufant is now out on bond with strict requirements. Court documents show Martens...
iheart.com
GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Investigators say Michigan man pulled from river near Tarentum Bridge drowned accidentally at scene
Authorities say a Michigan man who was found dead in the Allegheny River several hundred yards downstream from the Tarentum Bridge on Thursday drowned accidentally at the scene. Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40, of Grand Rapids was found unresponsive in the water a short time after first responders arrived because someone...
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
