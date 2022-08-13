ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Guns#The Boys#Two Boys#Violent Crime#Mcdonald
MLive.com

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy