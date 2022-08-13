Read full article on original website
Colleges Claiming Local Band – Will There Be a Reprise?
When musicologists chronicle the soul-funk Bedford band Elise and the Minorities, will the story end at Springs Brook Park on Aug. 7, 2022?. The musicians – all 2022 Bedford High School graduates — couldn’t say for certain as they finished their last set Sunday at the park before heading off to colleges around the Northeast.
An Obituary: Lois Chase
Lois Chase passed away on August 10, 2022. She was involved in anything and everything in Bedford, whether it be service to the town as the clerk for Bedford’s annual Town Caucus or as a poll worker; dabbling in community theater; local women’s social clubs, or playing (and teaching) an enthusiastic game of cribbage. Mrs. Chase was an active and beloved member of First Church, Bedford, participating in many aspects of church life, but mostly known for being a loyal member of the Church Choir.
CORRECTED: Family Field Day: Job Lane House and Farm Museum ~ Sunday, August 14, noon to 3 pm
Bedford’s Colonial farm museum, the Job Lane House, will host a Family Field Day from noon until 3 pm on Sunday, August 14. Family Field Day will feature Children Activities instructor Kate Reynolds who will organize 18th-century kids games. Bedford’s Chip-In Farm will set up a petting zoo.
Rotary Club of Bedford ~ Back-to-School Backpack Fundraiser
The Rotary Club of Bedford is collecting new backpacks for Bedford families that have asked for a little assistance with obtaining Back to School supplies for their students. If you are out and about or shopping online, please consider purchasing an extra backpack for a student in need. Backpacks of all sizes, elementary through teen are appreciated and will be distributed through Bedford Youth and Family Services.
News Flash! Library Names New Head of Children’s Services
Nicole Monk has accepted the position of Head of Children’s Service at the Bedford Free Public Library, beginning August 29. Monk will take the place of former Head Bethany Klem, who moved to the director’s position at the Dover Town Library in June. Monk has been the young...
An Obituary: John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley
John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley passed away on August 10, 2022. Mr. Foley was a graduate of Boston College and a decorated officer in the U.S. Army who later founded Ovus&Alter, a brand strategy firm. A voracious reader, and lover of politics and current events, he did not miss a beat on the 24-hour news cycle. Passionate about film, television, and all things Hollywood, he loved going to movies from the time he was a child.
“FOMO Begone!”
Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
Planning Board Continues Review its Draft for Two-Family Housing
The Bedford Planning Board last week continued to review draft zoning bylaw amendments that would expand opportunities for two-family dwellings. After some members voiced concerns regarding the scope of the proposed revisions, the board determined that it will continue the discussion during its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 26 on Zoom.
In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer’s Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm
A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
Recycling Know No’s Heads Back to School
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator – Town of Bedford. Parents everywhere are rejoicing that the kids are nearly back to school while simultaneously dreading the spending spree lead up to the first day. Let’s rethink how we prepare for the new year. Use these...
The Bedford Explained Podcast – Goes to the Dogs
It’s August, often referred to as the dog days of summer. So we thought it might be an appropriate time to do our Bedford Explained Podcast on dogs. There are currently 1549 licensed dogs in Bedford. Dogs have always been an important way to connect. I know our morning dog walking group was a huge source of comfort throughout the pandemic. It is still today a great source of camaraderie and friendship in the neighborhood. As Harry Truman said about Washington. “ If you want a friend – get a dog.” Although Truman was talking about the culture in DC as being unfriendly, his advice still rings true. There is no better bonding than to be out with your dog in the neighborhood.
Celebrating 2021-2022 ~ The Rotary Club of Bedford’s Successful Year
Now that the Rotary year 2021-2022 has ended, it is time to highlight some of the year’s accomplishments. Although the club hoped that the pandemic was finished the Delta variant and then Omicron forced us to pivot yet again. We are people of action though, and we found our way to keep going!
Letter to the Editor: A Business Owner’s Perspective on the Proposed Bike Path
I am the owner of Bedford Children’s Center (BCC). In our daycare we have 81 children totaling 45 families, mostly Bedford residents, and 25 team members. I also reside on Concord Rd. The bike path details presented this spring are very concerning. At BCC, we use every inch of...
BHS Grad Ascends to Highest Army Enlisted Rank (or “I Can’t Believe Where I Am at Right Now”)
On some mornings, Phil Blaisdell works out with a run by some of the most familiar landmarks in the world. He passes the Iwo Jima monument near Arlington, VA National Cemetery, crosses Memorial Bridge into Washington, DC, and continues along the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Sometimes he pauses to feed squirrels.
Bedford’s First-Ever Asphalt Street Art has been Installed on Mudge Way
Bedford is now home to a vibrant original street art mural. Elise Harfield, a 2022 graduate of Bedford High School, painted the “asphalt art” on Mudge Way, just past the Bedford Free Public Library. Her work was commissioned by the Bedford Cultural District. Harfield was a student of...
Noted Singer-Songwriter Performing Locally Aug. 7 to Benefit Ukraine
A singer-songwriter with a national following and a compelling story is scheduled to present a 90-minute benefit concert in Bedford on Sunday, Aug. 7. Jesse Ruben will perform at the First Parish Church on the Common at 4 p.m., with all proceeds going to the organization Ukraine Forward. Tickets at $20 are available online through https://ukraineforward.ticketspice.com/benefit-concert-for-ukraine-in-bedford-ma.
Young BHS Graduate Carries the Torch for Armenian-American Musical Tradition
Twenty-year-old Datev Gevorkian is the face of a new generation of Armenian-American musicians. The 2020 Bedford High School graduate, a junior at Gordon College in Wenham, recently returned with a small ensemble of cousins and friends from Armenia, where they played in urban clubs and tiny villages. Sunday afternoon Gevorkian...
New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks
Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
Be an Informed 21st Middlesex Voter ~ Bedford League of Women Voters Candidate Forum
Ken Gordon (Bedford) and Timmy Sullivan (Burlington) will participate in a candidates’ forum sponsored by the Bedford League of Women Voters in cooperation with Bedford TV on August 22 at 5 pm. The forum will be moderated by Patti Muldoon of the Arlington LWV. Voters may watch it live...
Bedford Volunteers Support Armenian Charity’s Food Booth at this Weekend’s Lowell Folk Festival
This is a big weekend for the Armenian Relief Society’s Lowell chapter. After a three-year Covid-driven hiatus, the Lowell Folk Festival is back, featuring an array of outdoor ethnic food booths that represent major fundraising outcomes for their sponsors. Several Bedford women are part of the chapter’s core membership...
