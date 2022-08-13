ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Colleges Claiming Local Band – Will There Be a Reprise?

When musicologists chronicle the soul-funk Bedford band Elise and the Minorities, will the story end at Springs Brook Park on Aug. 7, 2022?. The musicians – all 2022 Bedford High School graduates — couldn’t say for certain as they finished their last set Sunday at the park before heading off to colleges around the Northeast.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Lois Chase

Lois Chase passed away on August 10, 2022. She was involved in anything and everything in Bedford, whether it be service to the town as the clerk for Bedford’s annual Town Caucus or as a poll worker; dabbling in community theater; local women’s social clubs, or playing (and teaching) an enthusiastic game of cribbage. Mrs. Chase was an active and beloved member of First Church, Bedford, participating in many aspects of church life, but mostly known for being a loyal member of the Church Choir.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Rotary Club of Bedford ~ Back-to-School Backpack Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Bedford is collecting new backpacks for Bedford families that have asked for a little assistance with obtaining Back to School supplies for their students. If you are out and about or shopping online, please consider purchasing an extra backpack for a student in need. Backpacks of all sizes, elementary through teen are appreciated and will be distributed through Bedford Youth and Family Services.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: John Michael 'Jack' Foley

John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley passed away on August 10, 2022. Mr. Foley was a graduate of Boston College and a decorated officer in the U.S. Army who later founded Ovus&Alter, a brand strategy firm. A voracious reader, and lover of politics and current events, he did not miss a beat on the 24-hour news cycle. Passionate about film, television, and all things Hollywood, he loved going to movies from the time he was a child.
LEXINGTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

"FOMO Begone!"

Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer's Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm

A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Recycling Know No's Heads Back to School

~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator – Town of Bedford. Parents everywhere are rejoicing that the kids are nearly back to school while simultaneously dreading the spending spree lead up to the first day. Let’s rethink how we prepare for the new year. Use these...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Explained Podcast – Goes to the Dogs

It’s August, often referred to as the dog days of summer. So we thought it might be an appropriate time to do our Bedford Explained Podcast on dogs. There are currently 1549 licensed dogs in Bedford. Dogs have always been an important way to connect. I know our morning dog walking group was a huge source of comfort throughout the pandemic. It is still today a great source of camaraderie and friendship in the neighborhood. As Harry Truman said about Washington. “ If you want a friend – get a dog.” Although Truman was talking about the culture in DC as being unfriendly, his advice still rings true. There is no better bonding than to be out with your dog in the neighborhood.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Noted Singer-Songwriter Performing Locally Aug. 7 to Benefit Ukraine

A singer-songwriter with a national following and a compelling story is scheduled to present a 90-minute benefit concert in Bedford on Sunday, Aug. 7. Jesse Ruben will perform at the First Parish Church on the Common at 4 p.m., with all proceeds going to the organization Ukraine Forward. Tickets at $20 are available online through https://ukraineforward.ticketspice.com/benefit-concert-for-ukraine-in-bedford-ma.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks

Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

