Community rallies around child diagnosed with rare brain cancer in Mount Clemens
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Three-year-old Elowyn Pollard has people across Southeast Michigan praying and offering up their support after she was diagnosed with DIPG, which stands for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s sadly familiar to many Michiganders because it’s what University of Michigan Coach Lloyd Carr’s grandson died from....
interlochenpublicradio.org
Not holding their tongues: Up North restaurants report rise in rude behavior
It’s been a record-breaking summer for Spanglish, a Mexican restaurant in Traverse City. But it hasn’t been without its problems. Co-owner Anna Serrano said some of her customers have been frustrated with wait times. “So you throw your menu on the floor and kind of have a fit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Oxford High School shooting survivor describes what happened to him, his battle to recover
OXFORD, Mich. – Aiden Watson’s family has kept fairly quiet about his struggle to recover after being shot at Oxford High School last fall. Now, the family is offering a rare inside glimpse of what they are dealing with and the stress they are experiencing within their community.
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan fast-tracks teaching as second career, but questions about rigor
YPSILANTI – Smitha Ramani leaned over a folding table to whisper encouragement to a student about to give a presentation on her summer school invention: a device that smashes pretend guns and transforms them into pretend cotton candy. Ramani, a student teacher in the Michigan Alternative Route to Certification...
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
Click10.com
School District: Florida teacher never objected after pictures of famous African-Americans were taken down
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida school district is responding after a teacher quit when he said the district made him take down pictures of famous African-Americans from his classroom. In a statement, the Escambia County Public Schools district said that the teacher, Michael James, was never told he could...
School lunch no longer free for Utah students
As most kids get ready to head back to class next week, parents are being reminded that school lunches will no longer be free for students whose families don't apply for assistance.
The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home
Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
Why this Texas teacher stayed amid an education vacancy crisis
Biology teacher Nikki Sorto has been a teacher at McCallum High School for as long as she has been married to her husband of 29 years. Her now-adult children went to the school. But, as she puts it, if you asked her last school year – she would have told you she was retiring.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class
Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
