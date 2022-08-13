ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Society
City
Milford, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Michigan fast-tracks teaching as second career, but questions about rigor

YPSILANTI – Smitha Ramani leaned over a folding table to whisper encouragement to a student about to give a presentation on her summer school invention: a device that smashes pretend guns and transforms them into pretend cotton candy. Ramani, a student teacher in the Michigan Alternative Route to Certification...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted

Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
100.7 WITL

The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home

Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Jake Wells

Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class

Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy