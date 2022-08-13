If you follow Martha Stewart at all, then you know that over the course of her decades-long career her star has only continued to rise. She may be getting older, and her Martha Stewart Living Magazine may have just made the big switch to being a digital-only publication (via Eater), but Stewart has so many irons in the fire that it doesn't even seem to matter. She's appeared on several recent television shows, including "Chopped," "Clipped!," and her "The Great American Tag Sale" special (via IMDb); she has a line of chardonnay with the brand 19 Crimes Wine (her BFF Snoop Dogg does, too); and now, for the first time, Stewart has her own restaurant.

