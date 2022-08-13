Read full article on original website
Related
How Snoop Dogg Is Giving Back With His Sweet New Cereal
Although Snoop Dogg is known as one of the greatest rappers of all time, he has also made his mark on the food and beverage industry with several products and brand collaborations (via The Mercury News). His friendship with Martha Stewart has certainly helped him make a splash in the space, hosting dinner parties together on "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" and the entertaining guru even wrote the foreword for the rapper's cookbook "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen" (via Insider). Outside of working with Stewart, the West Coast rapper has had his own line of wine with 19 Crimes, a plant-based donut sandwich with Dunkin', and he was an early investor in Beyond Meat.
The Challenges Below Deck: Mediterranean's Dave White Faced Cooking On A Yacht - Exclusive
Life on a yacht is not all fun and adventure, especially for the crew. While guests are enjoying the good life on deck, the staff works tirelessly behind-the-scenes to keep all the on-land comforts — including sumptuous food — available on the boat. The hit Bravo series "Below Deck" follows the cast of crew members as they sail the seas and take whatever yacht life has to throw at them.
José Andrés Just Shaded Dr. Oz In The Best Way
We can only guess that politics was on top of mind for Pennsylvania senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz when he chose to share a video of himself on Twitter going grocery shopping because, as he put it, "my wife wants vegetables for crudité." With the camera rolling, Oz proceeds to pick out a head of broccoli for $2, some asparagus for $4, and a $4 bag of carrots, before reaching for pre-packaged guacamole and fresh salsa. He proceeds to complain about paying "$20 for crudite — and this doesn't include tequila."
Andrew Zimmern's Most Annoying Restaurant Pet Peeve
If you have ever stepped foot into a restaurant — whether it's a greasy spoon or a purveyor of first-rate culinary delicacies — you have likely encountered one of your pet peeves. After all, everyone has a sticking point when it comes to service, food quality, or some other aspect of dining, even those who have reached the upper echelons of the food world like Andrew Zimmern.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘People who move together’: the social power of house dance
From TikTok tutorials to street protests and celebrations, house dance is having a moment. Experts explain its liberating appeal
Bobby And Sophie On The Coast: Release Date, Restaurants, And More - What We Know So Far
Although many people would expect Bobby Flay's daughter, Sophie, to follow in his footsteps and become a chef, she has carved her own path. Sophie Flay stayed out of the spotlight for the most part growing up, making appearances on her dad's shows here and there (via IMDb). Instead of enrolling in culinary school, the celebrity chef's daughter studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California and graduated in 2018 (via Wide Open Eats). Her experience from several internships in college, including covering the Olympics (via LinkedIn), landed her a job at ABC7 News in Los Angeles.
How Rachael Ray Hilariously Stunned The Cake Boss
Food Network host Rachael Ray is an iconic figure in the global culinary community. While the celebrated chef makes a mean Pasta Carbonara, when it comes to the delicate task of baking, Ray can be a lovable mess. In an attempt to familiarize her audience with fault line cake, she invited Cake Boss legend Buddy Valastro to join her on "The Rachael Ray Show" for a collaborative demonstration.
Twitter Is Alarmed By José Andrés' Ukrainian Bee Dish
In the U.S., you're more likely to see someone eating insects on a reality TV show like "Fear Factor," rather than around the dinner table. Other countries around the world look at insects as a source of protein or even a delicacy, and it all comes down to cultural differences and traditions. According to The New York Times, European settlers in North America never dined on insects, so it wasn't passed down through history. Also, modern Americans often view bugs as dirty and associated with disease, which doesn't normally jibe with a tasty meal. However, as Atlas Obscura notes, both Native Americans and early colonial settlers were known to partake in fried cicadas and grasshopper flour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Diva Q And Sweet Baby Ray's Dave Raymond Became Friends — Exclusive
These days, if you catch her warming up by a fire, sipping on something stiffer, it'll be Diva Q who's dishing out BBQ wisdom to beginners in the industry. But back 12 years ago, it was Diva Q who was asking the questions. "When I started, there was no Instagram. There was no YouTube series. There wasn't any of that, so you learned by word of mouth," Diva Q exclusively recalled to Mashed. "To be honest, the best times I ever learned were at night sitting beside a fire pit, drinking whiskey. I'm dead serious because people went, 'Well, let's talk about barbecue.'"
Tiffani Thiessen Dishes On The New Season Of Deliciousness - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Superfans probably remember Tiffani Thiessen from her time on the massive hit "Saved by the Bell" portraying the now iconic Kelly Kapowski. Who doesn't remember Zack Morris and A.C. Slater pining for her character's affections? But Thiessen has continued to carve out her own niche in media, with roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and her own cooking show, "Dinner at Tiffani's." The actress demonstrated delicious no-fuss recipes that were easy to make and a family crowd-pleaser.
The Grey's Anatomy Star Who Ate At Martha Stewart's New Restaurant
If you follow Martha Stewart at all, then you know that over the course of her decades-long career her star has only continued to rise. She may be getting older, and her Martha Stewart Living Magazine may have just made the big switch to being a digital-only publication (via Eater), but Stewart has so many irons in the fire that it doesn't even seem to matter. She's appeared on several recent television shows, including "Chopped," "Clipped!," and her "The Great American Tag Sale" special (via IMDb); she has a line of chardonnay with the brand 19 Crimes Wine (her BFF Snoop Dogg does, too); and now, for the first time, Stewart has her own restaurant.
Padma Lakshmi Opened Up About Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie's Attack
These days, we know Padma Lakshmi best for her role as host on "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," as well as her cookbooks and memoirs. However, in the early 2000s, Lakshmi's life was very different. She was starting her modeling career and was in love with writer Salman Rushdie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything We Know So Far About Ree Drummond's New Show
The Pioneer Woman has had a long, storied career in food television. Having pivoted from her original path of broadcast journalism, then gerontology, she found her stride in food. Drummond broke into the Food Network scene with a cameo on "Throwdown with Bobby Flay," beating Bobby in a Thanksgiving challenge. It wasn't long after that until "The Pioneer Woman" became even more of a household name, with the show focused on featuring her own home-cooked Southern meals.
José Andrés' Pro Tip For Making Guacamole On A Budget
News of record-high inflation and soaring prices of food have been concerning Americans since earlier this year. Grocery bills are skyrocketing, fast food chains are struggling, and even celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay are stressed about the rising costs of running a restaurant. Amidst the growing concern over inflation, television personality and Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania senate Dr. Mehmet Oz (or Dr. Oz, as he's famously known), posted a video taking a dig at the soaring prices of food under President Joe Biden's administration.
Fans Can't Get Enough Of Martha Stewart's Throwback Magazine Cover
There aren't a whole lot of 81-year-olds out there that have the whole social media thing down pat. Then again, not every 81-year-old is Martha Stewart. Whether it's a scrumptious plate of food, a snap of her gorgeous 153-acre Bedford, New York farm, or a run-in with a famous celeb like Justin Bieber or Stewart's good pal Snoop Dogg, the queen of all things homemaking frequently gets her 1.6 million Instagram followers talking over her uploads to the platform.
HipHopDX.com
Tony Yayo Recalls NYPD Pressuring Mobb Deep’s Prodigy To Set Up 50 Cent
Tony Yayo has recalled the time NYPD tried to lean on Mobb Deep‘s Prodigy to snitch on 50 Cent. Speaking to VladTV, the Talk of New York spoke on his relationship with Prodigy and revisited the time the late rapper was pulled over and arrested for being in possession of a firearm.
Mashed
141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0