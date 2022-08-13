Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Washburn football embracing winning culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day seven of Washburn football practice, the team continues to fight. Head coach Craig Schurig has told 13 Sports how important his team’s leadership will be this year. He says their O-line and D-line will be huge for them and produce in big moments. Sixth...
WIBW
K-State women’s basketball adds transfer from LSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball is continuing to round out its roster heading into the 2022-23 season. On Tuesday, head coach Jeff Mittie announced Sarah Shematsi has transferred to the Wildcats from LSU. Shematsi, a forward from Annecy, France, played the last two years at LSU.
WIBW
Kansas State offense taking shape under Klein, Martinez
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State alum Collin Klein knows what it takes to succeed on the football field as a quarterback. He enters year number one as the new Offensive Coordinator, a role he took over in January. Wildcat faithful remembers Klein being a Heisman trophy finalist in 2012. He...
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture. The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013. First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Washburn Rural
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of high school practice is in the books, and 13 Sports checked in on Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are coming off a strong 8-2 campaign in 2021, the most wins they’ve had since 2018. The Centennial League champions lost a good chunk of seniors but head coach Steve Buhler says they’re returning 17 of their 22 starters.
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Hayden High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown to Kansas Prep Zone is inching closer, and 13 Sports stopped by Hayden High School on day one of practice. The Wildcats are coming off a 9-2 season last year. They have a good group of seniors coming back senior Offensive and Defensive Tackle Ben Evans, senior Outside Linebacker Dylan Foster and senior Interior Lineman, Notre Dame commit, Joe Otting.
WIBW
Topeka City Manager finalists announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body has selected four candidates to interview for the Topeka City Manager position. Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade, and Abbe Yacoben will each participate in two interview panels on Tuesday, August 30th. One interview panel will be with community stakeholders.
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Manhattan Area Technical College ranked fourth best in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Area Technical College was found to be the fourth best community college in the nation for students while Kansas was found to have the 12th best community college system. With most financial struggles due to rising inflation and a single year of community college costing...
WIBW
Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
WIBW
Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation. Mammoth Sports Concussion LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WIBW
Washburn University President Dr. Farley to receive pay bump, statue upon retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley will keep his home, an office, and a salary when he steps down this fall. Dr. Farley retires as university president effective September 30. 13 NEWS obtained his separation document with the University. It shows his annual pay will increase in 2023 from $283,000 to more than $327,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
WIBW
Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
WIBW
Texas man sent to hospital after truck hydroplanes on I-470
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was treated in a Topeka hospital after his truck hydroplaned Tuesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to an area of I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
WIBW
New home construction decreases in Wisconsin, but only in some urban areas
We began by reminding you of the redistricing hearing Thursday. Chapter 2 with the Mayors: Mike Padilla and Deputy Spencer Duncan. In this part, we discuss the Viaduct and the White Lakes Mall area. Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public...
City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
Comments / 1