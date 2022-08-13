Read full article on original website
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
fallriverreporter.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured, person cited, after multi-vehicle Fall River crash
Two people were injured, and one was cited, after a serious crash Monday evening in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:30 p.m., Officers John Aguiar and Lorymar Devarie responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Jefferson Street for a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
ABC6.com
Man, 55, identified as driver killed in fiery Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a 55-year-old man was killed in a fiery Attleboro crash on Friday. The single-car crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car crashed into a tree and...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
ABC6.com
Crash causes heavy traffic on Interstate 95 north in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crash caused heavy traffic on Interstate 95 in Mansfield early Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Interstate 95 north near the Mansfield rest area. According to the ABC 6 Traffic Center, traffic was backed up 47 minutes from Interstate...
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
ABC6.com
Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro
The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
nrinow.news
N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police
WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
Man charged with DUI after crashing into East Providence apartment building
A 50-year-old man is facing charges after crashing into an apartment building in East Providence Sunday night.
ABC6.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage
FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
ABC6.com
Police: 32-year-old man shot in the face in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the face overnight. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m., stemming from an incident that started on Whelan Road. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the incident stemmed from a fight at a...
ABC6.com
Mass State Police resume search for missing swimmer
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have resumed its search for a missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard. The two men went missing late Sunday night after jumping off the bridge that connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. Massachusetts Environmental Police have joined in on the...
