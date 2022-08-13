Read full article on original website
WSMV
Pilgrimage Music Festival releases 2022 lineup
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County’s biggest music festival returns this year with another huge lineup of music and tickets go on sale this week. The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25. Tickets for the two-day event are available for purchase on the festival’s website.
Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District
Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
WSMV
Tomato Art Festival returns to East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of East Nashville’s greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. People from all over came to the Tomato Art Festival. It was full of art, music, food, costumes and the parade with tens of thousands of people in attendance to celebrate. “It’s crazy...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
WSMV
National Black Business Month : Punches n’ Bunches talk’s footwork of staying ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - August is National Black Business month and one Black-owned boxing studio is hoping it’s making a different and setting the tone for other Black entrepreneurs who want to get into that side of the fitness industry. “Me personally, I don’t really have a lot of...
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
tvnewscheck.com
Danielle Breezy: Always Watching The ‘Next Weathermakers’
At 12:40 a.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020, Danielle Breezy, chief meteorologist for WKRN, Nexstar’s ABC affiliate in Nashville, did not have the luxury of wasting seconds or mincing words. On the air, in-studio, using the Weather Company’s Max Velocity storm tracking technology, she spotted a tornado moving quickly into the market.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon yet another famous face spotted at Dollywood
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is on its way to becoming the next Hollywood as Dolly Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas movie attracts some famous faces. Just last week, Willie Nelson was spotted at the park in preparation for filming. Now, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon is spending some time in the park.
williamsonhomepage.com
Annual fish fry is back again at Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is hosting its annual community fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 10. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nolensvillians can stop by for a delicious fish dinner organized by the men of the church. Dinner plates cost $12 and come with two choices of fish, spaghetti, coleslaw or white beans, and dessert. Fish sandwiches are available upon request.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
WSMV
Fisk’s gymnastics team, first-ever for HBCU, begins practice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After every move at Fisk’s gymnastics practice Monday, you could hear cheers from a sisterhood that’s already on full display. The women on the team are still getting to know each other, but you’d think they’ve been friends for years. The team...
clarksvillenow.com
Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors
Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
ucbjournal.com
Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services
Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
franklinis.com
Williamson County Animal Center Pet of the Week
Gentle and affectionate Pearl is a four-year old mixed breed She already knows sit, stay, and come and is very easy on a leash. She is good with other dogs but prefers the “chill” crowd. Come meet Pearl and all of her adoptable friends at the Williamson County Animal Center!
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, TWRA investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters that deer season is not open after finding a buck suffering with a crossbow bolt through its head outside the Nashville area. The TWRA shared photos of a deer illegally shot out of season by someone with...
