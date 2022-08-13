Read full article on original website
Spergy Dood
3d ago
The fair is kind of lame but it’s nice to know people from nyc and Eastern ny can get there by train.
Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair
As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
New York police increase patrols to target speeders
The campaign is aimed at preventing avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Three St. Lawrence County towns and a school district won’t be seeing tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue after the state rejected a proposed solar project. “It’s up to the developer to want to appeal or to have a re-application...
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
Statewide effort starts tomorrow to prevent speeding
Speed Awareness Week to Run from August 14 to August 21. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout New York State will be increasing patrols to target speeding from August 14 – 21. Speed Awareness week is a high-visibility enforcement campaign supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
Senator Warns This Bug Could Cost New York State Millions Of Dollars
An invasive insect in New York State could cost multiple industries millions of dollars. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to provide funds to help eradicate the bug from the state. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Schumers said that almost every region in Upstate New York is being affected by the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species. Sen. Schumer says that the insect could cause million of dollars to wineries and crops. He is urging the USDA to tap into $200 million to help stop the Spotted Lanternfly before it causes costly damage.
Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces
Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
Adirondack Mountains, New York, USA (with Map & Photos)
The Adirondack Mountains are a crystalline massif that runs through the state of New York (44° 7' N; 73° 55' W); in particular, they are part of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, and Warren counties. Located in an extension of the Appalachian Mountains, they geologically belong to the Laurentian Mountains of Canada. It is bordered to the east by Lake Champlain and Lake George, which separate it from the Green Mountains (Vermont). The southern boundary is the Mohawk River Valley. Beyond the Mohawk, to the west, is the Tug Hill Plateau, and to the north is the St. Lawrence River. The Adirondacks represent one-fifth of the New York State area and number 4,000 streams. They consist mainly of metamorphic rocks, especially gneiss.
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Thousands of New Yorkers are getting less than their full STAR tax break. Here’s what to do
If you still take your STAR tax break as an exemption on your school tax bill, you could be missing out on free money your neighbors are getting from New York state. This is especially true for senior citizens in school districts with increasing school tax rates. In the end, the system penalizes the people most likely to need the help.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
