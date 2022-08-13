ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 6

Related
WGN TV

13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Place on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 13-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Family of man shot by CPD officer on Near West Side speaks out

CHICAGO — The mother of a man shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer is speaking out publicly for the first time since the Near West Side incident. Raymond Comer, 37, is still fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital after he was shot last week. According to his family he’s now paralyzed after they […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Christ Hospital#Epic Academy#Fenger High School
Block Club Chicago

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking out of South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

Car strikes pedestrian who attempted to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A man is critically injured after Chicago paramedics say he attempted to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire personnel, paramedics responded to the 3500 block of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive on reports of a pedestrian struck just after 8 p.m. Authorities said the 52-year-old man walked into the northbound lane prior to being hit.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery attempt

CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom may also have been wounded. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy