Read full article on original website
Related
13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Place on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 13-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot...
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
Family of man shot by CPD officer on Near West Side speaks out
CHICAGO — The mother of a man shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer is speaking out publicly for the first time since the Near West Side incident. Raymond Comer, 37, is still fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital after he was shot last week. According to his family he’s now paralyzed after they […]
Chicago high school student killed in shooting while rest of family was on vacation, mom says
The 16-year-old was killed in Chicago after he stayed home to work while his family was on vacation in Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
ABC7 Chicago
CPD releases photos of car involved in deadly West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
CHICAGO -- Chicago police released photos Monday morning of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in West Garfield Park. A man was killed after being run over twice by two separate drivers the night of Aug. 2 in West Garfield Park. The man was crossing the...
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side
CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking out of South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
Car strikes pedestrian who attempted to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A man is critically injured after Chicago paramedics say he attempted to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire personnel, paramedics responded to the 3500 block of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive on reports of a pedestrian struck just after 8 p.m. Authorities said the 52-year-old man walked into the northbound lane prior to being hit.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
St. Sabina offering $10K reward for info in deadly shooting of 19-year-old woman
CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when someone opened fire from […]
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery attempt
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom may also have been wounded. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6