Bengals' Evan McPherson makes 58-yard field goal in preseason opener

Cincinnati Bengals second-year kicker Evan McPherson delighted the crowd at Paycor Stadium by booting a 58-yard field goal during Friday night's preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I thought YOU were the mayor of this town," Local 12 play-by-play announcer Mike Watts said to analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz after McPherson's kick sailed through the uprights.

"There is a new sheriff in town!" Munoz replied. "I'll tell you what - that kid has got a cannon for a leg."

Later in the second quarter, he made his third field goal of the game, a 56-yarder.

"When does a field-goal kicker take your breath away like this?" Watts exclaimed after McPherson's second field goal of 50+ yards.

Late last month, McPherson made a 65-yarder during a training camp practice .

