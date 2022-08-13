Michelle Visage Teases ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ & Reacts To The Surprise Emmy Nod For ‘Watcha Packin’ [Interview]

When it was announced that Amazon was spending nearly $250 million to land the rights to “The Lord of the Rings,” the average person was taken aback by the sheer cost to gain the rights to tell the story. Then it was announced that the first season of the series, only eight episodes, would cost almost $500 million to produce. This is a huge amount of money, even in an era when streamers are spending absurd money to become top dog. But according to Amazon, there is a reason why the company is willing to spend this much on the property— “The Lord of the Rings” is special.

