Michelle Visage Teases ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ & Reacts To The Surprise Emmy Nod For ‘Watcha Packin’ [Interview]

theplaylist.net
Amanda Seyfried Doesn’t Believe For A Second Elizabeth Holmes Avoided Watching ‘The Dropout’ [Inteview]
It seems like Elizabeth Holmes is still a little stuck in Amanda Seyfried‘s head. During a conversation about her Emmy nominated performance as the convicted Theranos founder, Seyfriend said she’s had moments during her current gig, the Apple TV+ limited series “The Crowded Room,” where she’s felt Holmes “poking through.” Considering how long Seyfriend played the role for the eight-episode series, that’s not a surprise.
theplaylist.net
Patrick Somerville Cried For Joy After ‘Station Eleven’ Emmy Nods [Interview]
When writer and producer Patrick Somerville is making something, he wants it to give you that “Everlasting Gobstopper” feeling. To Somerville, that’s a project that is not only beautiful but emotionally true. That focus is one of the reasons his Emmy-nominated adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel “Station Eleven” connected with so many people.
theplaylist.net
Himesh Patel On His Emmy Nod For ‘Station Eleven,’ The Series That Almost Didn’t Happen [Interview]
Himesh Patel wanted to scream when he found out he was Emmy nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for “Station Eleven.” Because he was on a train, however, he kept quiet. No need to cause any panic, but the recognition of a role that spans twenty years meant a great deal to him.
theplaylist.net
‘I Used To Be Famous’ Trailer: Ed Skrein Stars As A Former Boy Band Member Trying To Hit It Big Again In Netflix’s Feel-Good Drama
There are plenty of down-on-his-luck musician stories in films and TV series. However, the new Netflix film, “I Used to Be Famous,” hopes that there’s still a little more fuel in the tank as the film subgenre gets explored one more time. As seen in the trailer...
theplaylist.net
‘Day Shift’ Review: Jamie Foxx’s Vampire Film Packs An Action-Packed Bite But Not Much Else
“Day Shift” treats its mix of action, comedy, and horror as an excuse to repeat those genres with lots of stuff you’ve seen and heard before. But the fun of this vampire movie is more about its charisma: it’s about Jamie Foxx gliding through a major action role (more than his part in Netflix’s previous “Project Power”), and a mighty cool Snoop Dogg wearing a big cowboy hat, later on hauling a vampire-killing machine gun named “Big Bertha.” And not for nothing, “Day Shift” is also the rare modern action movie that makes a meal out of its fight scenes.
theplaylist.net
‘Wizard Of Oz’: ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Write & Direct WB’s Remake Of The Classic Film
When remaking something as iconic as “The Wizard of Oz,” you have to make sure you get it right, otherwise, people are going to riot. The 1939 film is one of the most acclaimed and revered films to ever get made and clearly, Warner Bros. doesn’t want to screw it up. So, with that in mind, it appears the studio is ready to change directors for the forthcoming remake of “The Wizard of Oz,” going in a completely new direction for the film.
theplaylist.net
NYFF 2022 Adds World Premieres: ‘She Said,’ & New Docs By Martin Scorsese, Elvis Mitchell & More
Yes, we premiered the trailer for the 60th New York Film Festival—which runs September 30–October 16, 2022—this morning, but there’s more. Film at Lincoln Center announced the Spotlight section for NYFF today and added a few world premieres in the line-up while there were at it.
theplaylist.net
‘Sidney’ Trailer: The Legendary Sidney Poitier Is Honored In A New Apple TV+ Doc Coming in September
Tis the season to fete legends of cinema. First, Ethan Hawke celebrates the life of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in his excellent six-part doc series, “The Last Movie Stars,” and now acclaimed veteran director and producer Reginald Hudlin, known for producing “Django Unchained” and directing “House Party,” is all set to honor the life and legendary career of the great Sidney Poitier, a trailblazing actor who broke down so many barriers for Black actors in the United States.
theplaylist.net
Viola Davis Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Film
Though Viola Davis is an actress that has earned a ton of awards and acclaim over the course of her career, she’s never been one to shy away from a good role in a franchise. Most recently, she’s shown up as Amanda Waller in a number of DC superhero films. And next, it appears she’s ready to join the YA franchise, “The Hunger Games.”
theplaylist.net
Amazon Studios Boss Calls ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series “The Crown Jewel” For Prime Video
When it was announced that Amazon was spending nearly $250 million to land the rights to “The Lord of the Rings,” the average person was taken aback by the sheer cost to gain the rights to tell the story. Then it was announced that the first season of the series, only eight episodes, would cost almost $500 million to produce. This is a huge amount of money, even in an era when streamers are spending absurd money to become top dog. But according to Amazon, there is a reason why the company is willing to spend this much on the property— “The Lord of the Rings” is special.
theplaylist.net
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Review: A Predictable Horror Prequel Without Anything New To Offer
If Paramount+ viewers haven’t paused or given up on “Orphan: First Kill” by the second act, they might be shocked by a truly bonkers midway twist. This jarring development completely upends a film that had, up until that point, seemed like a milquetoast reheat of the first film. It’s a shame that most of the film’s creativity seems siphoned off in other directions rather than sticking the landing for its intriguing plot gambit.
theplaylist.net
Dwayne Johnson Thought It Would Be A “Disservice” If Black Adam Showed Up In ‘Shazam’
One thing that has become readily apparent in the promotion of the upcoming superhero film, “Black Adam,” is that Dwayne Johnson and the folks involved with the project don’t really want to talk about Shazam. This is interesting because the characters of Black Adam and Shazam have been linked for more than half a century in the comics, serving as sort of yin and yang versions of the same idea. But Johnson isn’t here to talk about Shazam, and he clearly doesn’t want the two characters bonded from the beginning.
theplaylist.net
‘For All Mankind’: Creators Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi Talk Season 3 Finale & Tease Season 4 [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, co-host Mike DeAngelo launches into one of the best sci-fi series currently on television, “For All Mankind.” The show began as an alternate history version of the 1969 space race in which the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon, kicking off an increasingly different reality that keeps the space race running towards new goals for decades. Season 3 has seen the race to Mars in the 1990s amidst the continued tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States. The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu and more.
‘People who move together’: the social power of house dance
From TikTok tutorials to street protests and celebrations, house dance is having a moment. Experts explain its liberating appeal
theplaylist.net
‘Modigliani’: Johnny Depp To Direct His First Film in 25 Years With Al Pacino Producing
After years of controversy surrounding his tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard and a very public defamation trial, it appears Johnny Depp is ready to make his comeback. And though he’s already lined up some acting gigs, Depp is ready to take full advantage of his return by doing something he hasn’t done in decades—direct a feature.
