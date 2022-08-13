Read full article on original website
Collider
9 of the Best Contemporary Romance Movies Based On Novels
When reading a book, we often imagine the characters and towns coming to life, quirks and all. But what's better than watching the author's vision come to life on the silver screen? Over the years, countless bestsellers have been adapted into movies and TV shows. Many films based on romance...
Collider
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Collider
Family Values: Every 'The Addams Family' Version and Where to Stream Before 'Wednesday'
As the reins of the Addams Family are finally handed over to the macabre master, Tim Burton, there are numerous variations to watch before the streaming release of Netflix's Wednesday. The Addams Family was born from the newspaper comic drawings of Charles Addams, a regular contributor to The New Yorker. He illustrated around 1,300 cartoons from his first publication in 1938 until he passed in 1988; since the mid-60s, television and movie fans have become fascinated with the eccentric family next door.
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
Collider
From 'Parks and Recreation' to 'The Office', 10 of the Most Wholesome Characters on TV
While all of us have crushes on the broody, toxic, and sometimes over-possessive heroes and heroines, we deserve better. We deserve love, respect, honor, and companionship, and while a broody heartthrob can provide some of it in the short term, there has to be someone wholesome and compatible enough to carry that for a lifetime.
Collider
The 10 Best DC Animated Movie Universe Films, Ranked
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
Collider
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Collider
Henry Cavill Returns to Set For 'The Witcher' Season 3
Netflix’s The Witcher series has had its fair share of COVID complications, however, as per the site dedicated to show-related updates, Redanian Intelligence, The Geralt of Rivia is back in action on Season 3 sets. On July 25 the production halted abruptly while it was reported that lead star Henry Cavill had tested positive for COVID.
Collider
'I Am Groot' Is Exactly What the MCU Needs More Of
I Am Groot is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it’s very different from basically every other thing that Marvel has to offer. The short series is made up of short films, each of which focuses on Groot, a popular character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Most GOTG fans are sure to be a little surprised by the tone, pacing, and all around content of I Am Groot, as it is much slower and simpler than its source material. Still, this series has added something invaluable to the franchise that came before and will come after it. In fact, I Am Groot should serve as inspiration for the MCU's next steps.
Collider
'Westworld' Season 4: Who Is Christina, Really?
Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld spoilers.Westworld’s Season 4 finale pulled the curtain back on the true nature of a new character with a familiar face, Christina (Evan Rachel Wood). Viewers were introduced to Christina as a humble writer for a game company, Olympiad Entertainment, but showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy spare no time twisting Christina’s world upside-down with the return of Teddy (James Marsden). The old bounty hunter with a heart of gold brings with him a lot of unsettling revelations for Christina about who she really is, and the answer begs several bigger questions that are left up in the air after the finale.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
Collider
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
Collider
10 Highest Rated A24 Comedy Films, According to IMDb
A24 is a name that any film buff has probably heard thousands of times. It's the film studio responsible for allowing many great and upcoming filmmakers to express their true vision and have complete creative control over their films. The studio's main success has arisen from their popular horror, and that's what most people probably associate A24 with, surreal and more artsy "horror" films that have essentially become a genre of their own. People often forget that A24 produces all genre films, though, one of which has been seeing a great rise in recent years is their "comedy" films.
Collider
10 Episodes of 'What If' We Want to See in Season 2
What If...?, the first animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made its way onto TV screens across the multiverse back in 2021. The series looks at some of the most pivotal moments throughout the franchise and evaluates what could've gone differently had one element been changed. A second...
Collider
Eric Kripke Teases the Start of Filming For 'The Boys' Season 4 With New Image
After concluding its third season back at the start of July, fans of Prime Video's superhero series The Boys have been waiting with bated breath for new info about the series already confirmed season 4. Now, it would seem that the team is getting back together as series showrunner Eric Kripke teases a return to Canada, which is where each of the three previous seasons were filmed.
Collider
'Me Time': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Collider
'Funny Games' Is So Much More Than Brotherly Love
It’s widely held that Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Amour) is a singular, powerfully disturbing, and provocative voice in European cinema, and he gained international recognition with the controversial Funny Games. Released in 1997 and followed a decade later by an equally unsettling American shot-for-shot remake, Haneke’s purpose (the aim of most of his work) was to provoke audiences by presenting them with a dialogue of violence between those watching and the characters carrying out the horrific events unfolding on-screen. The story concerns two dandy-mannered outcasts, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), violently dismantling the upper-middle-class family unit via torture, humiliation, and murder. Haneke broke the mold in how he reconstructed the type of villain usually operating within this genre: The sociopaths here defy the traditional brutal and hypermasculine home invaders of horror cinema’s blood-spattered past. When the antagonistic duo isn’t meta-speaking directly to the viewer or tormenting the inhabitants of the house they’re pillaging, they are being catty towards each other in a way that is highly suggestive and a bit more intimate than brotherly love.
Collider
'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and 'Untucked' Spin-Off Gets Greenlight For New Seasons From VH1
Although the fanbase has speculated this news for months now, VH1 has officially greenlit the ever-popular competition series RuPaul's Drag Race for a 15th season. The premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 will mark the 200th episode milestone for the season. There is currently no release date, but since Season 14 premiered in January, it seems likely that the same will occur with Season 15. VH1 has additionally announced that the show's companion series, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, has also been renewed for a new season.
