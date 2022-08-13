Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Turnto10.com
Prosecutor: No immediate charges in North Smithfield hazing investigation
The office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that it has no basis at this time to bring any charges related to allegations of hazing involving the North Smithfield High School football team, but it said some of the reported behavior could be called "inappropriate." Team activities...
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
Turnto10.com
Radio host arrested for trespassing Warwick house
(WJAR) — Local radio host John DePetro was arrested for trespassing on Staples Avenue in Warwick on Tuesday. Warwick police said he was arrested at 29 Staples Ave., where missing East Greenwich woman Charlotte Lester was known to frequent. Police previously executed a search warrant at this address in...
theweektoday.com
Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges
Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
Worker facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up Norton business
NORTON, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to blow up a business in Norton where he worked. William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested Tuesday on charges including making a terroristic threat, disorderly person, and disturbing the peace, according to the Norton Police Department.
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: New BWC Footage Shows the Hate and Violence Officers Face Daily at the Hands of Boston’s Youth
“Bitch, I’m just letting you know I’m going to fucking kill you!” Lina Seiffulah of Roxbury, said to officers as they removed her from the back of a police cruiser at the local Dorchester district station. This wasn’t her first threat towards officers that evening. In...
Turnto10.com
Fall River man convicted in fatal hammer attack
(WJAR) — A jury convicted a Fall River man on Monday in a fatal hammer attack in 2018. Jurors found 42-year-old Adam Levesque guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct.9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in...
Turnto10.com
Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges
(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
iheart.com
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict
Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
New Bedford Woman Shares Harrowing Experience of St. Luke’s Lockdown
Earlier today, St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford went into lockdown after a phone call was received warning of an active shooter threat. Although New Bedford Police later stated there was “no credible threat or danger,” it was still a traumatic experience for the staff, patients and visitors at the hospital.
ABC6.com
Healey to make stops in Bristol County
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital
UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman charged with DUI in chapel crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a Warwick woman was charged after her car crashed into a chapel on the property of St. Rose of Lima School on Brentwood Avenue on Sunday night. Officials said 29-year-old Alissa Northcutt was charged with DUI - first offense, and several civil motor...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
nrinow.news
N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police
WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
Turnto10.com
Warwick hears public comment on license plate cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police cameras could soon be installed throughout the city of Warwick. The cameras take pictures of license plates, and they alert police to cars and trucks that could be connected to a crime. The city wants to add 10 cameras, costing about $52,000. Supporters say...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
