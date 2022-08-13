ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Radio host arrested for trespassing Warwick house

(WJAR) — Local radio host John DePetro was arrested for trespassing on Staples Avenue in Warwick on Tuesday. Warwick police said he was arrested at 29 Staples Ave., where missing East Greenwich woman Charlotte Lester was known to frequent. Police previously executed a search warrant at this address in...
WARWICK, RI
theweektoday.com

Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges

Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River man convicted in fatal hammer attack

(WJAR) — A jury convicted a Fall River man on Monday in a fatal hammer attack in 2018. Jurors found 42-year-old Adam Levesque guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct.9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges

(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
TIVERTON, RI
iheart.com

Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict

Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
DALTON, MA
ABC6.com

Healey to make stops in Bristol County

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital

UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman charged with DUI in chapel crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a Warwick woman was charged after her car crashed into a chapel on the property of St. Rose of Lima School on Brentwood Avenue on Sunday night. Officials said 29-year-old Alissa Northcutt was charged with DUI - first offense, and several civil motor...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
nrinow.news

N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police

WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick hears public comment on license plate cameras

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police cameras could soon be installed throughout the city of Warwick. The cameras take pictures of license plates, and they alert police to cars and trucks that could be connected to a crime. The city wants to add 10 cameras, costing about $52,000. Supporters say...
WARWICK, RI

