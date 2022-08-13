ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Just Talking
4d ago

Well if bikes were registered and had a tag and paid taxes because of using streets and roads with bike lanes maybe you’d have better luck.

WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
WRAL

Family blogger shares four NC restaurants on her camera roll

Raleigh, N.C. — I received the infamous 'your storage is almost full' message on my phone. Seeing that I create content for a living, clearing out excess files is imperative. While going down memory lane, I came across a bunch of food photos. It was lunch time so they definitely caught my eye.
fox46.com

Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
WCNC

'It's like a raging river' | Charlotte neighbors seeking solutions to flooding issues they say are caused by Charlotte Metro Credit Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hiker found dead in Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 48-year-old man was found dead days after setting out on a hike at a park in southeast Charlotte, police say. Matt Sullivan was reported missing after he was last seen at McAlpine Park just before 2 p.m. Friday. He told family he was going for...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man who was involved in 3 separate shootings is sentenced

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who was involved in three separate shootings has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. Ulondis Edwards, 23, of Charlotte, will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty. Edwards was involved in three separate shootings from 2020 to […]
WRAL News

Family: Charlotte man missing after leaving for hike

Charlotte, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon but has not been heard from since. WCNC Charlotte reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
scoopcharlotte.com

What Home Improvement Projects Give You the Best ROI (Return on Investment)

Sigh… if only there was a definitive list of home improvement projects worth investing in before you sell as curated by Charlotte’s top-selling agents. Oh, wait. There is!. Together with some of the top-producing Helen Adams REALTORS®, we have compiled a list of what’s worth it and what’s not, and even reveal a couple of trade secrets…
