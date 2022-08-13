ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Strut down Bulldog Alley in this season's latest fashion trends

As a first-year student in college, it can be challenging to know what exactly to bring, especially for clothing. Not only do you have to account for the weather, but for your fresh start, too. I came up with a list of tips that keep Gonzaga University's culture and Spokane’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
SPOKANE, WA
dpgazette.com

Poll: Should Deer Park Have A Police Department?

The topic of a police department in Deer Park has been avidly debated among the Deer Park council members. Jason Upchurch, Deer Park Councilman, opened up to the public about the Spokane County Sheriff’s inability to retain the required staff to serve both Spokane County and the city of Deer Park.
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Majority of testimony shows opposition to banning Critical Race Theory from Mead School District

MEAD, Wash. — People at Monday’s Mead School Board meeting shared mixed opinions about a proposal to ban Critical Race Theory from the district, though most spoke out against the proposal. School Board Leader Michael Cannon put forth the proposal, which suggests prohibiting any teacher, administrator or employee of the district from discussing CRT in the classroom. CRT is not...
MEAD, WA
KREM2

Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam

SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

