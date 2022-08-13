Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Native American comfort food restaurant ‘Indigenous Eats’ opens Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A restaurant serving Native American comfort food opens Monday in Spokane. Indigenous Eats will open to the community with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Owner Jenny Slagle hopes to blend the traditional with contemporary when it comes to native food and...
Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
City of Spokane reactivates cooling plan in anticipation of high temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — In response to another upcoming heatwave, the city has once again reactivated its cooling plans. Library hours have been extended beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 21. The following libraries will be open until 8 p.m. from Tuesday until Sunday:. Central – 906 W. Main...
Take your dogs to cool off at Paws in the Pool!
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — August 28 marks the official dog day of the summer. With temperatures forecasted in the high-90s on Sunday, it will be a great time to take your furry friend and cool off somewhere. Lucky for you, Paws in the Pool is happening at the Valley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nspiremagazine.com
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Strut down Bulldog Alley in this season's latest fashion trends
As a first-year student in college, it can be challenging to know what exactly to bring, especially for clothing. Not only do you have to account for the weather, but for your fresh start, too. I came up with a list of tips that keep Gonzaga University's culture and Spokane’s...
$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Two families lose their homes after burning letter sparked a bedroom fire at East Central duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two families were left without a home Sunday morning after a duplex caught fire in east central Spokane. “We’re completely displaced,” said resident Jessica Thorpe. “We’re on our own—we’re struggling.”. Thorpe and her two children live the side of the...
City of Spokane finalizes agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a five-year labor agreement with Local 29, which represents firefighters and dispatchers, to transfer dispatch services from the Spokane Fire Department to the regional agency at SREC. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-1. According to a press release from the...
KING-5
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
dpgazette.com
Poll: Should Deer Park Have A Police Department?
The topic of a police department in Deer Park has been avidly debated among the Deer Park council members. Jason Upchurch, Deer Park Councilman, opened up to the public about the Spokane County Sheriff’s inability to retain the required staff to serve both Spokane County and the city of Deer Park.
Majority of testimony shows opposition to banning Critical Race Theory from Mead School District
MEAD, Wash. — People at Monday’s Mead School Board meeting shared mixed opinions about a proposal to ban Critical Race Theory from the district, though most spoke out against the proposal. School Board Leader Michael Cannon put forth the proposal, which suggests prohibiting any teacher, administrator or employee of the district from discussing CRT in the classroom. CRT is not...
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
Spokane Valley deputies looking for missing vulnerable man
Spokane Valley deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a vulnerable man missing since Sunday. 44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum was last seen in the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 7 outside of his adult care home in the 14000 block of E. Fourth Ave, in Spokane Valley. On Sunday,...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0