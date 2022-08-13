Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HCSO: Sulphur Springs Man Caught Hauling A Stolen Trailer
A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was caught hauling with a stolen trailer Monday evening, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware from a person they considered a credible source that the man was in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as a possible location, deputies wrote in arrest reports.
Dozen Individuals Jailed On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen individuals were jailed felony warrants over the last week, including a woman reported to have been in possession of heroin when she showed up in court. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alvin Jordan and Corrections Officer Courtney Steward took Jazmyn Nikolia Smallwood into custody at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the District Courtroom on a warrant for bond revocation on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15
You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 12 – Aug. 16
Deputies on Monday arrested Justin Michael Rowan, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Rowan remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail without bond. Deputies on Monday arrested Bryan Keith Bauer, Jr., 45, of Tyler, on charges of stalking and...
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; ASSAULT. Baker,Terry Lee – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Barnes,Tracie Michelle – POSS CS PG...
easttexasradio.com
Rains County Escapee Captured
A Rains County Jail inmate who escaped Saturday was captured at about 5:00 pm Sunday by Texas Rangers. Sean Douglas Alsip was transported back to the Rains County Jail without incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Monica Robertson is in custody for allegedly assisting in Alsip’s escape.
Argument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document shows
LONGVIEW, Texas — An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an incoming Longview High School freshman, documents in the case show. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was booked Thursday into Gregg County Jail in the Aug....
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man
A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
KXII.com
Man accused of assaulting father with gun in Paris
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man reportedly hit his father with a pistol in Paris early morning Sunday. Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of NE 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to officers, they located a 41-year-old victim of an assault upon arrival.
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
KLTV
Man missing from Lindale area found alive
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in the Lindale area has been found. Jose Ybarra, 63, has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110, extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at...
inforney.com
About 15 animals seized from southeast of Tyler
An animal control officer was injured during an operation today to remove more than a dozen dogs from a home southeast of Tyler and take them to shelters. Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Smith said animal control officers from the county and the city of Tyler were at the scene in the 16000 block of County Road 223.
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
Missing East Texas teen found, safely returned to Smith County
UPDATE – Madison Adams was found in Kaufman County and safely returned to Smith County by CPS, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing […]
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0