Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Wrong-Way Driver in Napa Causes Five-Vehicle Accident
Fatality and Multiple Injuries Occur in Wrong-Way Driver Crash. An accident on August 19 in Napa caused by a wrong-way driver led to the death of one motorist and injuries to four others. Calls were placed to the Napa police and California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a multiple-vehicle collision along Highway 29 near Butler Bridge. According to the accident report, a driver going south along the northbound lanes of the highway hit four vehicles.
news24-680.com
Fatal Crash On SR-4 In Concord Monday
One person was killed during a chain-reaction crash on SR-4 near Willow Pass Road at around 12:41am Monday. Investigators say a crash was reported in the eastbound direction, east of Willow Pass Road, with a Chevrolet Camaro traveling east approached a Honda Accord also traveling eastbound. While passing the Accord, the Camaro collided with the side of the other car, the driver of the Accord stopping on the shoulder while the Camaro continued east.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
L.A. Weekly
Alani Aguilar Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
Box-Truck Accident near Dutton Avenue Left One Woman Dead. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to initial reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear of a Nissan Versa, pushing the Nissan into the right shoulder. As a result, the Nissan overturned onto a guardrail while the box-truck continued along eastbound SR-12 and hit four additional vehicles.
calmatters.network
Driver dies in fiery crash at freeway offramp in Pleasanton
A driver was killed after their car hit a large tree off an Interstate 680 offramp at Bernal Avenue and burst into flames on Sunday evening in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the decedent remains unknown due to the extent of the burn injuries and...
news24-680.com
Fatal Crash On I680 In Pleasanton Sunday
California Highway Patrol officers were sent to investigate a report of fire alongside I680 south of the Bernal Avenue offramp in Pleasanton Sunday, finding a car fully engulfed in the trees alongside the freeway. One person was found to be inside the vehicle. The crash and fire was reported at...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]
Traffic Collision near Half Moon Bay Airport Left Several Hospitalized. The incident happened on August 10th involving two vehicles crashing head-on near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant, per initial reports. Police stated that an SUV collide with a sedan head-on, for reasons unknown; however authorities suspected...
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
1 dead after car crashed into tree off I-680 in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. (BCN) — One person is dead after a fiery crash Sunday evening off southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, near the Bernal Ave. exit. According to the California Highway Patrol website, calls started coming in just before 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a tree, igniting vegetation, and engulfing […]
I-80 westbound collision causes traffic backup Monday morning
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —California Highway Patrol said several lanes westbound Interstate 80 lanes are blocked near Waterman Boulevard following an incident involving multiple vehicles. This is a developing incident.
L.A. Weekly
Anthony Greenwood Arrested, Man Killed in Bicycle Crash on Church Lane [San Pablo, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident on Willow Road. Just before 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Willow Road after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Per reports, Greenwood was driving a blue 2014 Honda Civic and struck the bicyclist for reasons unknown. Upon impact, Greenwood...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly multi-car crash on Highway 29 closes northbound lanes
Napa Police say California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, just north of George F. Butler Memorial Bridge, first and transported a victim to the hospital via helicopter. Officials say another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, two other victims were taken to a nearby hospital, two others were uninjured.
mendofever.com
Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson
Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
ksro.com
One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
Livermore police arrest DUI driver with 3 pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM
(KRON) — Livermore police arrested a driver over the weekend who was in possession of three pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM, according to the Livermore Police Department. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a driver’s license. The driver, who was described as a 48-year-old from Oakland, is a convicted felon […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: One-Way Traffic, Major Injuries] 101 Closed Between Ukiah and Hopland After Crash
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
