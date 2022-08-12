Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Utilities board to proceed with pipeline permit scheduling
Geri Huser, the chairperson of the Iowa Utilities Board, is one of three people who will decide whether liquid carbon pipelines can be built in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State regulators are poised to hold a scheduling conference that will guide the rest of the permit process...
Corydon Times-Republican
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds
(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
Corydon Times-Republican
USDA: Crop conditions worsened significantly last week in Iowa
A Carroll County farmer has been irrigating crops to alleviate abnormally dry conditions. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The percentage of Iowa’s corn and soybeans rated good or excellent declined at least 7 points last week, the largest such drop this year amid worsening drought conditions, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture reports.
Corydon Times-Republican
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corydon Times-Republican
Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there
DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
Corydon Times-Republican
Midwestern states top nation in rankings of political speech freedoms
(The Center Square) – Three Midwestern states scored best in the nation in analysis of laws restricting speech about government. Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa outranked every other state by wide margins. That’s the conclusion of a report issued by the Institute for Free Speech, a national nonprofit research facility...
Corydon Times-Republican
Michael Franken says it’s up to Iowans to prove their battleground state status
Retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Democratic Senate candidate Michael Franken said while some national Democrats have written Iowa off, recent polls and election predictions show his and other state races remain competitive. “Iowa...
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch now: Gov. Pritzker on new Decatur venture proposed by ADM, LG Chem
Pritzker talks session timeline, highlights infrastructure spending. Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week has hit on a variety of topics during downstate news conferences. Here's a roundup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corydon Times-Republican
DOE discharges $15.7 million for Iowa ITT Tech Institute student loans
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s discharging all remaining federal student loans for former ITT Technical Institute students. This action applies to 900 borrowers in Iowa, who will get $15.7 million in debts discharged, a news release from Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said. Borrowers received the loans to attend the for-profit school from 2005 through September 2016, when it closed. It also includes borrowers who have not yet applied for a borrower defense to repayment discharge.
Corydon Times-Republican
Bandaloni performs at the Iowa State Fair
Bandaloni delights young and old at Iowa State Fair with one-man band. Paul David plays a collection of instruments as he entertains crowds at the state fair.
Comments / 0