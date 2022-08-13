ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

orangeobserver.com

Dr. Phillips High graduate, soccer standout dies

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the family of Matheus de Oliveira Sessa, a recent Dr. Phillips High School graduate who died Thursday, Aug. 11. "We lost our friend in a fatality on the 12th of August," GoFundMe organizer Enzo Teles wrote. "Matheus was very dear among his friends and family, always smiling with great joy. We ask for the help of everyone who can contribute at this delicate time. Any amount helps a lot with all the costs."
ORLANDO, FL
Eustis, FL
Eustis, FL
Florida State
mynews13.com

Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach

APOPKA, Fla. — A parent-nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary in...
APOPKA, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs

Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando leaders look at implementing changes to add to downtown safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are moving forward with discussions to implement more safety areas in downtown Orlando. City and downtown business leaders say they must partner in order for the potential safety rules to work. What You Need To Know. A shooting that happened in downtown Orlando has...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Indiana chiropractor jailed after brawl sparked by his touching women

An Indiana chiropractor was jailed after a brawl was sparked by his alleged touching of women at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. Erik William Hanson, 56, of Batesville, Ind. is facing two counts of battery and one count of trespassing following his arrest at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the popular nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Early voting is now open in all Central Florida

SANFORD, Fla.—Early voting is now underway across the Central Florida region. It’s a race to the polls. Early voting sites are now open across Central Florida. Linda Hallman has lived in Florida for over 4 decades. She told Spectrum News 13 she votes because it’s important. “Your...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options

Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
ORLANDO, FL

