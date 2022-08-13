LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Chicago was definitely in the building recently when rap sensation Chance The Rapper stopped by Posted On The Corner for a discussion that was fun, educational and definitely a moment for Young Chano to talk his ish!

From giving us a few details on his forthcoming album, currently titled Star Line Gallery, to schooling us on the beauty of Ghana and his upcoming trip to West Africa, Chance certainly had Incognito and DJ Misses in awe at how much he’s got on the horizon. He’s even doing his thing when it comes to filmmaking and cinematography!

Watch our exclusive chat with Chance The Rapper on Posted On The Corner below to get an idea of just how much he’ll be in his bag over the next few months:

Chance The Rapper Speaks On New Album And His Newfound Passion For Cinematography was originally published on blackamericaweb.com