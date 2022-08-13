Wilson could be ready by Week 1, but the Jets likely won’t take any chances. Football fortune has finally smiled upon the New York Jets. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the dire diagnosis around franchise quarterback Zach Wilson has become a simpler two-to-four-week recovery period after the New York passer underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Many feared the worst after Wilson left last Friday’s preseason opener in Philadelphia following an ill-advised scramble. However, it appears that the Jets will only miss their second-year man for the earliest portions of the season.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO