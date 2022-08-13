ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets X-Factor

Jets WR Garrett Wilson compares Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson was asked to compare quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson. While the New York Jets await the final word on Zach Wilson‘s recovery timetable (Wilson is having surgery in Los Angeles today, which will reveal the severity of his injury), all eyes have been on his elder backup, Joe Flacco.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets get good news after QB Zach Wilson’s knee surgery

Wilson could be ready by Week 1, but the Jets likely won’t take any chances. Football fortune has finally smiled upon the New York Jets. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the dire diagnosis around franchise quarterback Zach Wilson has become a simpler two-to-four-week recovery period after the New York passer underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Many feared the worst after Wilson left last Friday’s preseason opener in Philadelphia following an ill-advised scramble. However, it appears that the Jets will only miss their second-year man for the earliest portions of the season.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets have 4 defenders with longshot betting odds to win DPOY

They each have longshot odds, but there are 4 New York Jets defenders listed as betting options for Defensive Player of the Year. If you’re a New York Jets fan looking to bet on the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and find some bang for your buck while doing it, there are some intriguing options at your disposal.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets Film Review: Micheal Clemons goes berserk in debut

Micheal Clemons is the talk of the town. He was the star of the New York Jets‘ preseason opener, putting together a dominant debut performance in which he bulldozed Eagles blockers on a routine basis. Clemons led the Jets with seven total pressures while also collecting four tackles. He...
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets RB Breece Hall is a top betting favorite to win ROY

Sportsbooks are fond of Breece Hall’s betting odds to win the NFL’s 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. It’s been a while since the New York Jets have had a young offensive star who was highly regarded around the league before he even took a snap. Now, it seems they have one in running back Breece Hall if his betting odds are any indication.
Jets X-Factor

Stock up, stock down after NY Jets’ first preseason game

It wasn’t a great preseason opener for the New York Jets. As Jets Nation held their collective breath about Zach Wilson, they also watched their tackles get pummeled, their defense allow a methodical drive downfield by Jalen Hurts, and their linebacker get called for a completely unnecessary late hit to prolong the opening drive.
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

