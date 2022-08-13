Read full article on original website
Jets WR Braxton Berrios looks nothing like himself in new ‘Madden’
Even in the year 2022, Madden NFL still has a long way to go when it comes to making accurate faces. New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios is one of their latest victims. Death, taxes, and a fresh new batch of completely inaccurate face renderings in the latest “Madden” video game.
Jets WR Garrett Wilson compares Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson
New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson was asked to compare quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson. While the New York Jets await the final word on Zach Wilson‘s recovery timetable (Wilson is having surgery in Los Angeles today, which will reveal the severity of his injury), all eyes have been on his elder backup, Joe Flacco.
Jets’ Tyler Conklin disapproves of C.J. Uzomah’s Carl Lawson roast
New York Jets’ tight ends fear they have awoken the beast within Carl Lawson. Before New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson sets out on a quest to terrorize opposing blockers for 17 games throughout the 2022 season, he is striking fear in the hearts of his own teammates, who have to block him on a daily basis in practice.
It’s time for the New York Jets to retire Wayne Chrebet’s number
The Jets have not had another player wearing No. 80 since Chrebet retired in 2005. Wayne Chrebet is one of the greatest to ever play for the New York Jets. He became a Ring of Honor member in 2014. It’s time to take the next step and retire his number....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY Jets get good news after QB Zach Wilson’s knee surgery
Wilson could be ready by Week 1, but the Jets likely won’t take any chances. Football fortune has finally smiled upon the New York Jets. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the dire diagnosis around franchise quarterback Zach Wilson has become a simpler two-to-four-week recovery period after the New York passer underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Many feared the worst after Wilson left last Friday’s preseason opener in Philadelphia following an ill-advised scramble. However, it appears that the Jets will only miss their second-year man for the earliest portions of the season.
NY Jets’ 2022 win total is set at 5.5: Is over or under the play?
Sportsbooks have the New York Jets’ win total set at 5.5 for the 2022 season. As of August 15, the sports betting world does not have very high expectations for the New York Jets in the 2022 season. Most outlets have the Jets’ win total set at 5.5.
NY Jets have 4 defenders with longshot betting odds to win DPOY
They each have longshot odds, but there are 4 New York Jets defenders listed as betting options for Defensive Player of the Year. If you’re a New York Jets fan looking to bet on the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and find some bang for your buck while doing it, there are some intriguing options at your disposal.
NY Jets Film Review: Micheal Clemons goes berserk in debut
Micheal Clemons is the talk of the town. He was the star of the New York Jets‘ preseason opener, putting together a dominant debut performance in which he bulldozed Eagles blockers on a routine basis. Clemons led the Jets with seven total pressures while also collecting four tackles. He...
NY Jets RB Breece Hall is a top betting favorite to win ROY
Sportsbooks are fond of Breece Hall’s betting odds to win the NFL’s 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. It’s been a while since the New York Jets have had a young offensive star who was highly regarded around the league before he even took a snap. Now, it seems they have one in running back Breece Hall if his betting odds are any indication.
Stock up, stock down after NY Jets’ first preseason game
It wasn’t a great preseason opener for the New York Jets. As Jets Nation held their collective breath about Zach Wilson, they also watched their tackles get pummeled, their defense allow a methodical drive downfield by Jalen Hurts, and their linebacker get called for a completely unnecessary late hit to prolong the opening drive.
