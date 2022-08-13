ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa Valley winery Cakebread Cellars adds culture, talent development executive

Gina Charbonneau has been hired as vice president of culture and talent development for Napa Valley winery Cakebread Cellars. “We are thrilled to welcome Gina to the Cakebread family. I am confident that her personable spirit and knowledge will be a great addition to our company culture,” stated Mike Jaeger, president and CEO in the announcement.
Pharmacy closure at Lucky supermarket in Petaluma, across California, reflects expanding equity gap

Pharmacies inside Lucky Stores’ supermarkets across California, including in Petaluma, are set to close, leaving some worried about the loss of easy access to prescription medications. Services for the pharmacy inside the Lucky supermarket at 939 Lakeville Highway in east Petaluma will be transferred to Walgreens, the closest location...
Why the ‘Big One’ could be something other than an earthquake

Drought and wildfire are the horrors dominating headlines this time of year. But California also faces the threat of another kind of calamity, one that could affect the entire state and cause more economic damage than a big San Andreas Fault earthquake. New research by climate scientists has found that...
