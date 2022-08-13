ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson hosts Shoes for Hope

Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 4 days ago
HENDERSON — From Manteo to Murphy and everywhere in between, the N.C. Community Action Association partners with Samaritan’s Feet, the State Office of Economic Opportunity and local agencies to provide community resource fairs like the one that was held Thursday in the area near Perry Memorial Library and the police station.

So far, the NCCAA’s 90-day statewide tour has included stops in Hertford, Kinston and the western part of the state. On Thursday, Henderson was the host. The local partner was Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, which sponsored the inaugural Shoes for Hope pop-up event that supplied 2,000 pairs of shoes, just in time for the start of school.

