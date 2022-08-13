ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
KOCO

Seminole County impacted by statewide need for ambulance, EMS staff

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Seminole County has been impacted by the statewide need for more ambulance and EMS staff. Fielding Lucas, the Seminole fire chief, explained why that need is urgent. He said there are times when he doesn’t have enough ambulances and paramedics to handle emergency calls, and that can come with some deadly consequences.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK

