Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
KOCO
Grocery shopper helps save two young girls from scorching hot car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A grocery shopper raced to save two little girls inside a scorching hot car in Oklahoma City. The mother was arrested in the Walmart parking lot. The good Samaritan spoke with KOCO 5. Charlene Cooksey said the girls were sweating and unconscious in the backseat. They...
KOCO
People near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want safety assurance
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The people who live near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want more assurance their community is safe. The warehouse and another facility burned earlier this month. A mile from the facility that burned, there are boxes of hand sanitizers stacked high on a property.
KOCO
Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
OKC VeloCity
OKC streetcars offer fun, comfortable way to explore downtown and nearby districts
If you are looking for a unique, fun and comfortable way to travel in and around the downtown Oklahoma City area, with easy access to many popular arts and entertainment districts where many retail shops, museums, restaurants and nightlife abound, including Bricktown, Midtown and Automobile Alley, consider jumping on one of several streetcars.
KOCO
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
KOCO
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
news9.com
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
Stranger rescues 2-year-old children trapped in hot car in Oklahoma City
Wrong-way driver hits Hiland Dairy truck
Drivers were met with a slowdown along a busy roadway on Monday morning.
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
KOCO
Officials regulate how company handles, stores hand sanitizer after Chickasha fire
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Officials are regulating how a company is handling and storing their hand sanitizer after a fire in Chickasha. The director of the Department of Environmental Quality is enforcing these regulations after the hand sanitizer fueled a massive fire and destroyed most of a Chickasha manufacturing center.
KOCO
Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
KOCO
Seminole County impacted by statewide need for ambulance, EMS staff
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Seminole County has been impacted by the statewide need for more ambulance and EMS staff. Fielding Lucas, the Seminole fire chief, explained why that need is urgent. He said there are times when he doesn’t have enough ambulances and paramedics to handle emergency calls, and that can come with some deadly consequences.
KOCO
Several crews work quickly to put out grass fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several crews worked quickly to put out a grass fire in Oklahoma City. The fire could have caused some serious damage. Officials said the calls started coming in around 2 p.m. when flames spread near a metro neighborhood near Interstate 40. KOCO 5 does not know...
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
