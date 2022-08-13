Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Sheldon Day’s release leads list of moves made by the Cleveland Browns on Cut Day No. 1
The Cleveland Browns made some decisions on Tuesday, including cutting Sheldon Day. The Cleveland Browns cleared some roster space on Tuesday, as expected. The team opened up four roster spots alone on Tuesday, while the Browns waived the fifth player on Monday to make room for the returning Denzel Ward.
Aaron Rodgers stops with praise of young Packers WRs, demands better
Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of good things to say about the Packers young wide receivers but he finally had to play the tough love role with them. Packers fans certainly aren’t accustomed to back-to-back NFL MVP and future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers heaping praise on rookies but that’s exactly what the quarterback has done throughout most of the offseason, particularly in regards to fan-favorite Romeo Doubs.
Podcast: Chiefs roster cuts and Danny Shelton
The Kansas City Chiefs made their first five roster cuts to get down to 85 by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday. With the preseason well underway, there’s plenty for Kansas City Chiefs fans to talk about, which means we have another loaded episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast for listeners/viewers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huskies Return to St. John Bosco Again, Offer 2024 Cornerback
Marcelles Williams has brothers who are defensive backs at USC and ASU.
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP. Add baseball to the list of things that Jake Paul is not good at. Ahead of the Marlins vs. Padres game the influencer turned pro boxer put on a Marlins jersey and took a few swings at batting practice and man was he terrible.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0