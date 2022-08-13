ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers stops with praise of young Packers WRs, demands better

Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of good things to say about the Packers young wide receivers but he finally had to play the tough love role with them. Packers fans certainly aren’t accustomed to back-to-back NFL MVP and future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers heaping praise on rookies but that’s exactly what the quarterback has done throughout most of the offseason, particularly in regards to fan-favorite Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Podcast: Chiefs roster cuts and Danny Shelton

The Kansas City Chiefs made their first five roster cuts to get down to 85 by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday. With the preseason well underway, there’s plenty for Kansas City Chiefs fans to talk about, which means we have another loaded episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast for listeners/viewers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#Espn#American Football#Cbs#Fox#Nbc#Cardinals#Bengals#Amazon Prime Video
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy