West Lafayette, IN

Big Game Boomer trolls Notre Dame, then argues with Irish writer

By Geoffrey Clark
 4 days ago
Big Game Boomer is known on Twitter for ranking and listing just about everything in college football. His topics range from coordinator duos to teams’ biggest needs to stadium bathrooms. Another one is the best college football teams this season by state. That’s where you’ll find something very wrong with this picture:

One Irish writer who wouldn’t take this sitting down was Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell. He quote tweeted a reply in which Boomer tried to justify his decision, and it led to quite the exchange:

If Boomer wants to defend his choice based on how the Irish have done it big games recently, fair enough. It’s not like the Irish have accomplished a lot in those over the past decade. However, to rank Purdue, which won’t even sniff the preseason top 25, over the Irish at this moment is just dumb and reeks of bias.

Whatever. We all know better, and we know the Irish should be in the top 10 all season. Then maybe, just maybe, Boomer will walk his decision back.

Are we heading for a battle between UNC and Duke for this prized recruit?

Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer are heading for a big recruiting battle here as we get set for the Fall and Winter months. And both are hoping to land four-star forward T.J. Power for their 2023 recruiting classes. The Massachusetts product recently cut his list of 23 offers down to five finalists, naming UNC, Duke, Iowa, Boston College and Virginia as the teams he’s focusing on in his recruitment. But who has the lead in this race? 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was asked about Power’s recruitment in his latest mailbag and he hinted that this could be a Blue Blood...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
AUSTIN, TX
