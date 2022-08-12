Big Game Boomer trolls Notre Dame, then argues with Irish writer

Big Game Boomer is known on Twitter for ranking and listing just about everything in college football. His topics range from coordinator duos to teams’ biggest needs to stadium bathrooms. Another one is the best college football teams this season by state. That’s where you’ll find something very wrong with this picture:

One Irish writer who wouldn’t take this sitting down was Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell. He quote tweeted a reply in which Boomer tried to justify his decision, and it led to quite the exchange:

If Boomer wants to defend his choice based on how the Irish have done it big games recently, fair enough. It’s not like the Irish have accomplished a lot in those over the past decade. However, to rank Purdue, which won’t even sniff the preseason top 25, over the Irish at this moment is just dumb and reeks of bias.

Whatever. We all know better, and we know the Irish should be in the top 10 all season. Then maybe, just maybe, Boomer will walk his decision back.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89