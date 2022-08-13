ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo homicide count at 12 for 2022 after early morning shooting

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEFS3_0hFU6I9q00

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The motive and circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police said this is Vallejo’s 12th homicide this year.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

Eddie Mims
4d ago

thanks for the update on the info of inviromentle please 🙏 prayers are on our alteration athoritation chatolic priest hood kinghood E.M.MimsReed...to Pastors Damien North Richmond Bastish Mine testing... attributes NESS. Father's birthday party for stimulus checks are definitely going well for you guys trying harder ... men's of God's blessings 💟🤣💟 Love you think 🤔 Baby J... Tutorialism...m

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton PD: Officer shoots at man who pistol-whipped woman

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they shot at and took into custody a man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and later getting into a standoff with officers. Officers first went to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive around 1 p.m....
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

One dead after shooting in Vallejo, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a man died from gunshot wounds in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department. At approximately 2:04 a.m., Vallejo police officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for […]
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
ksro.com

One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1

OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police,  officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave.  at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

DA charges two in attempted Walnut Creek Rolex robbery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against two men for the attempted armed robbery of a Rolex in Walnut Creek. According to a press release from the Contra Costa County DA, Shaune Walter Rogers Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were involved in […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 12-14

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 12-14,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox40

1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy